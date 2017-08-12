Opening night of the Neymar show in Paris delivers six goals for PSG

Neymar scored twice, notched two assists and won a penalty in a dazzling home debut as PSG routed Toulouse.

After another impressive match, Jonathan Johnson reflects on the excitement and dynamism Neymar has brought to PSG.

PARIS -- Neymar wowed the Parc des Princes crowd on his home debut with two goals and two assists as Adrien Rabiot, Edinson Cavani, Javier Pastore and Layvin Kurzawa also scored on a night when now-Juventus man Blaise Matuidi also bid farewell.

Positives

Neymar: The Brazilian superstar can do no wrong right now and boasts three goals and three assists from his first two appearances in Paris Saint-Germain colours.

Rabiot: With Matuidi watching from the stands, the younger France international signaled a changing of the guard by scoring a lovely goal in the first half and driving Unai Emery's men forward from midfield.

Attacking intent: PSG were not happy with just their two goals 15 minutes from time, so they went and stuck four past the previously stubborn Toulouse defence before the final whistle. It is the sort of hunger that was missing last season and needs to be replicated in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this campaign to achieve their goals.

Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Toulouse Toulouse 6 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Negatives

Defence: Despite a ferocious attacking display late on, the back line was poor and must tighten up moving forward.

Marco Verratti: The Italy international remains some way off his best, and even if his second booking was harsh, he was already going to miss AS Saint-Etienne at home next week because of a quick-fire accumulation of yellow cards. The Azzurri star can and must do better.

Late changes: Although it ultimately did not matter and Pastore scored anyway, Emery could have made a few changes earlier than he did. Thiago Motta arguably should have come off sooner, or started as a substitute, while Julian Draxler and Giovani Lo Celso needed more than five-minute run-outs -- even if the match was still close at 3-2 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Emery's starting XI ultimately got the job done and Pastore scored from off the bench, but a lot of PSG's brilliance on the night stemmed from man of the moment Neymar. The Spaniard should be concerned by his team's porous defence.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alphonse Areola, 5 -- The youth academy graduate was not given much of a chance on either Toulouse goal -- one a superb Max-Alain Gradel strike and the other a messy Christopher Jullien header that Thiago Silva helped in. Despite the captain's role in the second goal, the debate over the French shot stopper's No. 1 status will reignite.

DF Dani Alves, 5 -- The Brazil international was not at his best but that was perhaps understandable, considering the sudden death of his aunt earlier in the week. He was partly at fault for Gradel's opener. The 34-year-old still got forward, though, and was involved overall.

DF Thiago Silva, 5 -- The skipper was questionable on both goals, notably the second. The Brazilian was denied a first-half screamer by Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont but let himself down with his role in Jullien's goal.

DF Presnel Kimpembe, 6 -- Like many of his fellow defenders, the youth academy graduate's positioning could have been better when Gradel scored. However, he kept main TFC attacking threat Andy Delort quiet and could have scored from a Neymar cross had he not climbed all over his man.

DF Layvin Kurzawa, 6 -- The France international must share some of the blame on the Gradel opener but he saved an otherwise inept showing with a spectacular late scissor finish to make it 5-2. Like the rest of the rearguard, he needs to do better.

Neymar delivered two goals and two assists and played a key role in another goal for PSG on Sunday.

MF Thiago Motta, 5 -- The veteran Italian was laboured for his 68 minutes on the pitch and was finally replaced by Pastore, who had an immediate impact and ended up scoring.

MF Marco Verratti, 5 -- The Azzurri star was sent off for two bookable offences, and even if his second yellow card was a bit harsh, his first meant he was already out against Saint-Etienne next week anyway. Once back from suspension, the Italian needs to improve on his sluggish start to the season.

MF Adrien Rabiot, 8 -- The Frenchman scored and drove his team forward with another impressive display. The fact that he put in such an accomplished display in front of the departing Matuidi was symbolic of the transfer of power to the youth academy graduate.

FW Angel Di Maria, 6 -- The Argentina international teed up Pastore for his sumptuous strike, but he is still struggling for form overall. Julian Draxler's return to the squad and the pitch late on should prompt a response from El Fideo.

FW Edinson Cavani, 6 -- It was not the Uruguay international's best night in front of goal, but he did eventually score. Neymar won a fortuitous penalty, but it was El Matador who converted to keep up his goal-per-game strike rate this season.

FW Neymar, 9 -- The Brazil international made one of the most memorable home debuts in PSG history with two goals, two assists and a key role in another goal. The 25-year-old was at his predatory best to equalise before teeing up Rabiot, winning the penalty Cavani scored from, providing Kurzawa with his acrobatic strike and scoring an incredible late solo effort.

Substitutes

MF Javier Pastore, 7 -- On for Motta after 68 minutes, the Argentina international did more in 22 minutes than the Italian did in the entirety of his outing. El Flaco's introduction gave the team enough attacking impetus to make light of Verratti's dismissal.

FW Julian Draxler, NR -- Although the Germany international did not get long on the pitch when he replaced Di Maria for the final five minutes, having him back in action will be a big boost.

FW Giovani Lo Celso, NR -- The talented young Argentinian replaced Cavani for the final five minutes, and although that was not long enough to make an impact, he will have been encouraged by his involvement.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.