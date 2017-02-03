How PSG can overcome Thiago Silva's absence against Barcelona

Unai Emery says there are a lot of factors working in PSG's favour entering their UCL clash with Barcelona.

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a late blow ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg showdown with Barcelona at Parc des Princes with the news that captain Thiago Silva will miss out with a left calf injury.

The Brazil international's absence could potentially deflate the chances Unai Emery's men have of knocking the Spanish giants out over two legs as they ideally need to keep a clean sheet at home this week.

After a shaky first half of the season, Silva's central defensive partnership with compatriot Marquinhos has been much improved since the start of 2017. Just three goals have been conceded when the pair have been united at the heart of the French champions' back line.

As big a blow as the loss of Silva is for PSG, the 32-year-old's unavailability creates a rare opportunity for talented young defender Presnel Kimpembe to feature in a big match. The youth academy graduate has performed with great maturity when needed and this will be another test for him.

Silva will not necessarily be missed in terms of his ability. Yes, the former AC Milan man is one of the world's best in his position but Les Parisiens' mission essentially remains unchanged -- find a way to stop Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar from scoring.

Aside from hoping that the MSN trio have an off night, it is difficult to see PSG keeping Luis Enrique's men out over 90 minutes and that would have been the same even if Emery had been able to align his preferred defensive unit of Silva and Marquinhos.

If Messi, Suarez and Neymar turn on the style, they will score goals no matter who they are up against. The only way to stifle the terrifying triumvirate is to cut the Barca supply lines to the attack and that is a battle that will not concern the hosts' defence anyway.

In that respect, the Ligue 1 giants' task on Tuesday remains the same -- do the damage at the other end against a fragile Catalan back line and try to outweigh anything suffered at the hands of the Barca attack.

Along with being a world-class defender, Thiago Silva is an authoritative figure in the PSG team.

Emery has no personnel issues up top and can even call upon the fragile-but-potentially-decisive talents of mercurial playmaker Javier Pastore for this one. Taking Hatem Ben Arfa into account too, the Spanish tactician can inject more than one element of unpredictability if he chooses to.

Losing a player such as the in-form Edinson Cavani for such an important game solely based on what the Uruguay international and Silva can both offer physically, arguably would have been a bigger blow for this particular clash.

Despite Thiago Motta's first-leg absence through suspension, the midfield still looks good. Adrien Rabiot is capable of deputising for the veteran Italian, while Marco Verratti is fit again and probable captain Blaise Matuidi was handed some much-needed rest in Bordeaux last week.

Where Silva will be sorely missed and effectively irreplaceable is his experience, organisational skills and calming influence for such an important encounter.

Like Motta, he has played in these sorts of matches so many times and is an authoritative figure. And without both players, PSG could find themselves struggling if the tide is in Barca's favour on Tuesday.

Without either of the Thiagos, the captain's armband will almost certainly pass to Matuidi. Consequently, Emery's temptation to prefer the evergreen Maxwell to a struggling Layvin Kurzawa will surely be greater than ever.

A defence composed of Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Serge Aurier and Maxwell might lack the same attacking thrust it would have if Kurzawa started.

With the France international playing through the pain barrier and the Brazilian left-back more balanced and capable of slotting into a more central role when needed, though, the latter could be the smarter choice from the start and would help to remedy the loss of Silva's sageness.

PSG will miss Silva; there is no doubt about it. However, there are still things Emery can do to soften the blow and the most pressing issue remains -- select the attack that will ask the most questions of Barcelona and score at least once on in Paris.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.