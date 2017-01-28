PSG must view Ligue 1 clash with Lille as serious preparation for Barcelona

PSG left it late, with two goals in the final nine minutes helping secure a 3-1 win.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Lille OSC to Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Tuesday. The French champions need to put in a serious performance, with only Patrick Collot's men and Girondins de Bordeaux to come before a UEFA Champions League last-16 clash with Barcelona next week.

PSG won 3-1 at Dijon FCO on Saturday, but the nature of the display was far from convincing and Unai Emery had to face questions on the condition of his players and the impact of fatigue at such a busy point in the season during his pre-match news conference at Camp des Loges.

"Fatigue is normal," said the manager. "When you play a lot of matches, every three or four days at the moment, we need the players to be 100 percent.

"Managing them is very important. We need to speak a lot with the doctors, the physios and the fitness coaches, to know exactly how the players are feeling.

"I want to be able to count on a team that is ready to play football and win matches. We are working on a daily basis with this in mind."

Despite goals from Lucas Moura, Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani at Stade Gaston Gerard last weekend, PSG's collective showing reeked more of complacency than accumulated fatigue and only the captain emerged with any real individual credit after a commanding display.

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi offered little to the PSG cause in Dijon and the France international's disappointing form was another topic of discussion for Emery.

"I am very happy with Blaise," he said. "Sometimes, like any player, he can have a very good game and then a not-so-good game. That is football.

"I have total confidence in Blaise. He is a very important player for us," Emery added. "We will keep working with him so that he, in turn, keeps helping the team."

One thing that was very noticeable from the start against Dijon was that many of the players were not focused, betraying a complacent attitude towards opponents battling to avoid relegation from Ligue 1 back to the second tier.

Full-backs Serge Aurier and Layvin Kurzawa made sloppy early mistakes, while Adrien Rabiot -- one of the best performers so far this campaign -- was lethargic in midfield and gifted Dijon the ball in the build-up to Julio Tavares' first-half equaliser.

Lille are not faring as badly as Olivier Dall'Oglio's men this term, but they are also not doing that much better and just two points separate the two in the table.

Unai Emery will need captain Thiago Silva (right) to guide his team through a flurry of important fixtures in February.

Based on where Lille are currently situated in Le Championnat and the fact that they were beaten 3-1 as recently as December in the Coupe de la Ligue round of 16, the temptation will be great for PSG to view the match as a foregone conclusion before it even kicks off.

However, as Dijon almost proved last Saturday, Emery's men are extremely vulnerable when they are not fully focused and taking their task at hand as seriously as they should.

If PSG want to be ready for Barcelona next week, then they must treat Lille -- and Bordeaux on Friday -- with the utmost respect.

Unlike in previous seasons under Laurent Blanc, the French giants are not in a comfortable position at the top of Ligue 1. In fact, they only moved into second place last weekend after AS Monaco beat title contenders OGC Nice 3-0 at Stade Louis II.

For PSG, applying themselves against an average Lille side boosted by a few decent late January transfer window signings -- Anwar El Ghazi and Ricardo Kishna -- and Gerard Lopez's recent takeover of the club, is no guarantee of success against Barcelona.

However, if they do give everything against Lille and then Bordeaux, Emery and his players will be much better prepared for the might of Barcelona than if they amble through these next couple of outings solely because their star power outstrips their opponents.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.