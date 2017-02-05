Thiago Silva's late winner grabs sluggish PSG all three points at Dijon

PSG have had their problems this season but after their win in Dijon, the champs sit just three points back of Monaco.

Although it was an unconvincing performance from Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions go second in Ligue 1 after a late 3-1 win away at Dijon FCO coupled with AS Monaco's 3-0 home win over OGC Nice.

Positives

Above all else, PSG got what they needed in Dijon and that was all three points. After Monaco beat Nice earlier on Saturday, the chance was there for Unai Emery's men to take second spot and they did just that.

Captain Thiago Silva once again came up big when his team needed him most; scoring the vital second goal as part of the Brazilian international's solid all-round display.

Negatives

It might have been the right result for PSG at Stade Gaston Gerard but the nature of the display was not. The attitude displayed by the men from the capital was poor and had Silva and Edinson Cavani not scored late on, the players would have received fierce criticism.

Adrien Rabiot was particularly nonchalant and his slovenly evening summed up the Parisien midfield quite well. The French international was guilty of losing the ball in the build-up to Julio Tavares' first-half equaliser for Dijon.

Manager rating out of 10

6 --The poor attitude of the PSG players was not necessarily Emery's fault but the Spaniard could have made his changes earlier when it became obvious his starting XI was no getting the job done.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alphonse Areola, 6 -- Alert early on to save Serge Aurier's blushes, there was nothing the French goalkeeper could do to keep Tavares' effort out. After that, it was relatively plain sailing.

DF Serge Aurier, 4 -- Unfocused. The Ivorian's performance was percolated with sloppy mistakes and lapses in concentration. Aurier almost immediately gifted Dijon a goal and despite contributing towards Lucas Moura's scrappy opener and getting back well to deny Tavares in the first half, he made too many errors.

DF Marquinhos, 6 -- Although not as prominent as central defensive partner Thigao Silva, the Brazil international was reasonably assured. However, he could have done more to prevent Tavares equalising for Dijon.

DF Thiago Silva (C), 7 -- The skipper bailed his teammates out with his fourth goal of 2017 -- the first not scored with his head. Otherwise, he was commanding at the back and one of the few who did not get complacent.

DF Layvin Kurzawa, 4 -- Clearly not 100 percent because of his nagging groin problem, the Frenchmen continues to struggle. The left-back nearly gifted Marvin Martin the opening goal early on and although he put in a good cross for a Thiago Motta chance, he can and must do better.

MF Thiago Motta, 5 -- After his excellent outing at Rennes in midweek, the Italian veteran was a less influential figure.

Thiago Silva did it all for PSG at Dijon, commanding the backline and scoring the game-winning goal, his fourth of 2017.

MF Adrien Rabiot, 4 -- Careless. The France international had a rare off night, which was summed up by his lack of effort to track back after losing the ball in the build-up to Dijon's equaliser.

MF Blaise Matuidi, 5 -- Grafted hard but had little to show for it by the end. A first-half effort saved by Baptiste Reynet was his most notable contribution and Goncalo Guedes ultimately came on in his place.

FW Lucas Moura, 6 -- Opened the scoring with a no-nonsense finish but faded out of the game after that and was eventually replaced by Hatem Ben Arfa.

FW Edinson Cavani, 5 -- The hardworking Uruguayanl spent too much time offside but still got his goal at the end with an improvised finish. Shortly afterwards, he was substituted by Christopher Nkunku.

FW Julian Draxler, 6 -- Although it was far from his best displayed in Rennes days earlier, the German was still one of PSG's key figures in Dijon and he played a role in the build-up to Cavani's late third.

Substitutes

MF Hatem Ben Arfa, NR -- Given 19 minutes at the end in place of Lucas Moura, the Frenchman enabled Emery to change from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 but was unable to build on his late goal in Rennes.

FW Goncalo Guedes, NR -- The former Benfica man came on for Matuidi after 71 minutes and it was the new boy's deflected shot that Cavani turned in to make it 3-1.

MF Christopher Nkunku, NR -- Handed a late six-minute run-out in place of Cavani, Nkunku almost set Rabiot up for a late fourth but could have done with a bit longer on the pitch.

