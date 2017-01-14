Emery, PSG look to carry recent momentum on the road vs. Rennes

PSG captain Thiago Silva believes the side are getting to grips with Unai Emery's ideas after their win over Metz.

Unai Emery admires the competitiveness of the Coupe de France, and says winning the cup is important for PSG.

Unai Emery is excited for recent signings Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso to make their competitive debuts with PSG.

After a 7-0 demolition of Bastia in the Coupe de France round of 64 and a 2-0 win over Metz in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals, Paris Saint-Germain have started 2017 positively and look like they mean business.

Also taking into account the 5-0 thumping of FC Lorient at home in Ligue 1 at the end of 2016, the French champions have scored 14 goals in their last three matches without reply.

That is great and this upturn in form has given previously beleaguered coach Unai Emery a big boost but there is one problem -- all of those successes have come in the relative comfort and security of their Parc des Princes fortress.

The last time PSG were on the road, it was a completely different story and the men from the capital put in a shameful collective performance in a 2-1 defeat away at Guingamp.

Les Parisiens' loss at Stade de Roudourou was their fourth away from home in Le Championnat this season and all of those other reverses have come outside of Paris.

Emery's reputation as a poor coach in away fixtures has followed him to France and the Spaniard must now shed this problem in order to keep the pressure off domestically ahead of the big UEFA Champions League showdown with Barcelona in just over one month.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to face Rennes, Emery admitted his satisfaction at his players' start to 2017 but also noted a few things for his side to improve upon.

"The team is on the right track even though there are still things to improve on, both individually and collectively," the Basque tactician told journalists. "After the holidays, we played three matches and scored a lot of goals without conceding any (3-0 in a friendly against Tunisian outfit Club Africain, 7-0 against Bastia and 2-0 against Metz). That was also the case at the end of last year, when we played Lorient (5-0).

"I am optimistic. The players returned from holidays determined to improve things. We need to keep working to make PSG grow."

PSG must carry their current momentum into their clash at Roazhon Park this weekend. If not, Christian Gourcuff's Rennes side are the sort of team who can quickly make life difficult for complacent visitors.

New signing Julian Draxler is fit and expected to make his first Ligue 1 start vs. Rennes.

The Ligue 1 titleholders have been guilty of that in Toulouse, Montpellier and Guingamp, so they cannot afford to make the same mistake in Rennes -- nor Nantes net week for that matter.

Emery's hopes of a confidence boosting away win will be aided by the fact that he is not missing too many players.

New signing Julian Draxler is recalled to the squad and ready to play after missing the Metz victory with a minor injury, while Layvin Kurzawa is also back among the group after being rested.

Grzegorz Krychowiak (recovering from a knee injury), Javier Pastore (also recovering from a knee injury), Jese Rodriguez (awaiting a transfer), Giovani Lo Celso (adapting to his new surroundings) and Serge Aurier (Africa Nations Cup duty with the Ivory Coast) are missing but otherwise, Emery's 18-man squad is strong.

PSG need to apply themselves. If they do that and take Rennes, or at least the situation they find themselves in because of previous away results, seriously, then they should emerge with a straightforward away win.

Fail to attach the right level of importance to this one, though, and Emery and his men will find themselves in the same position they were in after the Guingamp defeat because realistically, little has changed as far as Ligue 1 is concerned.

This is the first round of matches in the French top flight in 2017, so it has only been one game -- admittedly a big win over Lorient -- since the Roudourou farce.

Armed with their new secret weapon of scoring from corners -- prolifically if you are captain Thiago Silva -- a reinvigorated PSG need to show that their struggles on the road from the first half of the term are now a thing of the past.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.