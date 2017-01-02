Thiago Silva's brace leads PSG past Metz, into Coupe de la Ligue semifinals

Thiago Silva, right, powered PSG to a Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinal win over Metz.

Paris Saint-Germain reached their fourth consecutive Coupe de la Ligue semifinal with a 2-0 win over Metz thanks to two Thiago Silva goals from Angel Di Maria corners.

Positives

Di Maria's 2017 recovery continues. After a goal in the 3-0 friendly win over Club Africain in Tunisia, the Argentina international scored again as a late substitute in the 7-0 Coupe de France thrashing of SC Bastia and added two assists here.

Christopher Nkunku caught the eye against both Lorient and Bastia and once again took his chance to impress. Handed another start but this time in his preferred central midfield role, the 19-year-old youth academy graduate put in another performance that belied his tender age.

Nkunku was not the only homegrown youngster to aid their chances of future starts. Jonathan Ikone was given the opportunity on the left side of the attack and put in a vibrant showing but was arguably substituted prematurely.

Negatives

Edinson Cavani's struggles against Metz continue. The Uruguayan has been largely excellent in front of goal so far this season but El Matador endured probably his worst night since a woefully profligate performance in the 3-0 win over Les Grenats back in the second round of Ligue 1 matches.

Although it was a one-off and the first time since 1995 -- when Ricardo Gomes did it -- that a defender has scored twice in a game, the fact Unai Emery's men relied on two goals from set pieces was a little worrying.

Otherwise, the contrast between the 5-0 mauling of Lorient, the 7-0 pulverising of Bastia and this modest 2-0 win was a bit concerning. That said, PSG did start with five youth academy graduates and that was something worth risking a less prolific performance for.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Emery selected an interesting blend of youth and experience and switched between the possession-based 4-3-3 and the attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formations but his two final substitutions left a bit to be desired.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Alphonse Areola, 6 -- A largely quiet night for the Frenchman. Although when he was called into action, he looked convincing -- unlike some displays towards the end of 2016.

DF Thomas Meunier, 6 -- After a quiet start, the Belgium international grew into the match. His crosses could have been more accurate at times.

DF Thiago Silva, 8 -- Authoritative in defence and lethal in attack, the captain finished with a brace -- four goals in three consecutive home games across all domestic competitions.

DF Presnel Kimpembe, 5 -- Put in the shade by Silva's dominant display, the France under-21 international was largely solid but also suffered a few lapses in concentration. He can do better.

DF Maxwell, 6 -- Like he has done for most of his career, the Brazilian veteran put in a solid if unspectacular performance on the left.

MF Adrien Rabiot, 6 -- The France international started in Thiago Motta's defensive midfield berth and grew in influence the more the game wore on and the more space he was given.

MF Marco Verratti, 7 -- The Italy international was bubbling over with enthusiasm and put in 77 minutes of silky skills and tasty trickery before making way for Motta.

MF Christopher Nkunku, 7 -- The youngster put in another encouraging 90-minute showing. Had a point-blank David Oberhauser save not denied Cavani, he would have had a slick assist.

FW Angel Di Maria, 7 -- It was much better from El Fideo compared with some of his woefully inadequate outings in the first half of the season. Two assists but more importantly, he looked sharper and was more involved. It bodes well for the future.

FW Edinson Cavani, 5 -- A rare off-night for the South American this season. Les Parisiens' No. 9 should have scored at least twice, once in each half. He made way for Blaise Matuidi with 10 minutes to go.

FW Jonathan Ikone, 6 -- It took him a while to get going but the youth academy graduate was bright on the left and was denied a first competitive senior goal by Oberhauser at full stretch in the second half.

Substitutes

FW Hatem Ben Arfa, 6 -- The Frenchman replaced Ikone after 62 minutes and was vibrant in the 4-2-3-1 he made possible. However, he should have been more selfish and gone for goal himself instead of passing to Cavani for a blocked shot.

MF Thiago Motta, NR -- Introduced with 13 minutes to go in Verratti's place, the ageing Italian helped to shore up the midfield and allowed Rabiot to move forward.

MF Blaise Matuidi, NR -- Given 10 minutes in place of Cavani at the end, the France international did not have enough time to get too involved.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.