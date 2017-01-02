Imperative for PSG to keep momentum going vs. Metz in Coupe de la Ligue

Unai Emery is excited for recent signings Julian Draxler and Giovani lo Celso to make their competitive debuts with PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain host FC Metz in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals on Wednesday and will be looking for a third consecutive home victory by a wide margin.

Unai Emery's men thumped Lorient 5-0 in Ligue 1 in their final appearance of 2016 and started 2017 with a 7-0 smashing of Bastia in the Coupe de France round of 64.

Faced with a similar level of opposition again this midweek, the French champions need to show no mercy once more and obliterate Les Grenats.

This clash with Metz is not really the main concern for Emery and his players over the next few weeks, as chances are that even a heavily rotated starting XI will be able to get the job done at Parc des Princes. The bigger issue for the Spaniard -- and he admitted as much in his prematch news conference -- is how his squad performs once they are away from home.

"Since the first day back, I felt the team was playing very well," Emery told journalists at Camp des Loges when asked if he felt there was a renewed sense of team spirit after the big Lorient and Bastia victories. "In each training session, the players are concentrated on improving on their performances from the first half of the season.

"We must continue to do the good things we have been doing at home. However, we are aware that we must improve away from home and be more solid, more compact. We must work to our full capacity to play in and form that block."

Emery is right. All of PSG's defeats this season have come on the road in Monaco, Toulouse, Montpellier and Guingamp and coming up after the Metz clash are consecutive trips away to face Stade Rennes and Nantes.

New arrival Julian Draxler scored in his first appearance for PSG after his move from Wolfsburg.

On paper, neither of those two sides should cause Les Parisiens any real problems. However, Toulouse FC, Montpellier and Guingamp should not have caused the men from the capital the problems they did either.

Les Rouges et Noirs and Les Canaris will be two good indicators as to whether PSG have actually made any progress against Lorient, Bastia and Metz or whether those two high-scoring wins were just rare examples of the team clicking.

"We have to win on Wednesday to hope to go all the way in this competition, which we want to win," Emery said. "I want the players who start on the substitutes' bench to feel important. When they come on, I want them to live up to our expectations. Those that don't play against Metz need to be ready for the match against Rennes."

A lot will depend on Metz's approach to Wednesday's match. Bastia set themselves up to frustrate their hosts last weekend and for the opening 25 minutes, it worked. Once captain Thiago Silva headed home, though, the Corsicans never looked like equalising.

Metz need to prepare to attack PSG. If they do, of course there is a risk that the Ligue 1 giants exploit some rare space in a home match and rip Philippe Hinschberger's men to shreds. However, there is also the chance they take Emery's team by surprise and give them a run for their money.

The goals may come like shooting fish in a barrel, in the same way it was against Bastia, but it also could turn into a challenge if a rotated PSG do not break the deadlock at the crucial time as they did last weekend.

With Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa and Grzegorz Krychowiak among those missing from Emery's squad to face Metz, another trouncing is by no means guaranteed. Emery could do with one, though, to keep confidence high heading to Rennes and then Nantes afterwards.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.