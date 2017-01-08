Draxler grabs debut goal as PSG stick seven past Bastia in Coupe de France

Julian Draxler opened his Paris Saint-Germain scoring account in the 7-0 rout of Bastia.

Paris Saint-Germain started 2017 the way they finished 2016, with a dominant home win over poor opposition.

Positives

The 5-0 victory over FC Lorient to end 2016 was a big confidence boost, but this triumph will have been an even bigger pick-me-up due to the comprehensive nature of the demolition and the style. It took Unai Emery's men a while to break the opposition down, but once they did, the French champions really ran riot at Parc des Princes.

Christopher Nkunku's performance was particularly encouraging. The 19-year-old notched his first competitive goal at senior level in style and put in an impressive display. Angel Di Maria has looked more like his old self since the start of 2017 and added a well-taken late strike against Bastia to the goal he scored in the 3-0 friendly win over Club Africain in Tunisia on Wednesday.

Julian Draxler scoring on his competitive home debut and Adrien Rabiot's goal and strong display after a lengthy absence through injury were two other pluses in a very positive start to the New Year for PSG.

Negatives

Although Francois Ciccolini's men were awful, Les Parisiens were insatiable once they got going and there was little to criticize. However, losing opening scorer and captain Thiago Silva to injury at half-time was a blow and Emery will hope the Brazil international will not be out for long.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Emery rotated his squad, aligned a coherent starting XI and enjoyed an excellent start to 2017 thanks to a number of logical decisions.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kevin Trapp, 5 -- Was a spectator. Had barely anything to do all match and probably caught a cold on a chilly night in Paris.

DF Thomas Meunier, 7 -- Put in another good showing and was able to get forward regularly. Provided the assist for Di Maria's late goal.

DF Marquinhos, 6 -- Finished 2016 in disappointing form but was better here, even if he did not have to be at his best because of Bastia's lack of attacking threat.

DF Thiago Silva, 7 -- Opened the scoring in the first half and was dominant at the back before getting injured shortly before half-time and being forced off. Emery will hope it is not serious.

DF Layvin Kurzawa, 5 -- Did not do anything wrong, but there was less to do on the left side and it was a quiet 90 minutes for him.

MF Thiago Motta, 7 -- Headed home PSG's fourth and put in a controlling performance from the base of the hosts' midfield three.

MF Adrien Rabiot, 8 -- Continued his recovery from injury and strong start to 2017 with a thunderbolt of a goal and another mature showing before making way for debutant Draxler.

MF Blaise Matuidi, 6 -- Was combative as usual and able to get forward more often because of Bastia's lack of fight.

FW Lucas Moura, 7 -- Enjoyed a lively and productive night, providing the assist for Silva's opener and getting in on the act himself from the penalty spot.

FW Hatem Ben Arfa, 6 -- Was more involved than he has been in a long time and grabbed an assist as he played the full 90 minutes. However, he still needs to do more and did not look entirely comfortable starting through the middle in attack.

FW Christopher Nkunku, 7 -- Put in another impressive performance. The youth academy graduate goes from strength to strength and had a deserved first senior goal to show for his efforts, as well as a first-half strike that was ruled offside.

Substitutes

DF Presnel Kimpembe, 6 -- Was sent on for Silva at half-time and slipped in seamlessly alongside Marquinhos at the heart of the defence for the second 45 minutes.

FW Julian Draxler, 7 -- Was introduced after 58 minutes in place of Rabiot. The Germany international wasted little time in endearing himself to the Parc des Princes crowd by notching the seventh goal from wide on the left -- Nkunku dropping into the middle to fill the void left by Rabiot.

FW Angel Di Maria, 7 -- Came on for Lucas after 67 minutes and continued his good start to 2017 with a well-taken late goal. The early signs are positive as far as El Fideo's return to form is concerned.

