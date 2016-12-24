Five strikers PSG may target: Lukaku, Bacca, Dembele, Dolberg, Batshuayi

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

With playmaker Giovani Lo Celso already in and Julian Draxler awaiting confirmation, Paris Saint-Germain are still looking for a striker and a left-back this January transfer window.

The French champions need a player to act as backup to the in-form Edinson Cavani and to provide him with some competition, while starting left-back Layvin Kurzawa has been playing through the pain barrier and Maxwell has recently started to show his age. However, out of those two remaining positions to fill, the second striker to complement Cavani is arguably the most important.

River Plate's Lucas Alario was the lead candidate for the role and his agent recently admitted that PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert "loves" the player. However, according to Le Parisien, it is not certain the 24-year-old Argentinian will move this January and the Ligue 1 giants are looking at alternatives with European experience for this month. With that in mind, who could PSG be targeting?

Romelu Lukaku

The most obvious candidate is Everton's Romelu Lukaku. The Belgium international is one of Europe's most sought after strikers and has 10 goals from 18 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Lukaku is expected to sign a contract extension at Goodison Park soon but that new deal has not yet come to fruition and the 23-year-old could be tempted by Champions League football, which the Toffees are unable to offer him.

However, considering the position Ronald Koeman's men find themselves in and agent Mino Raiola's penchant for big money summer transfers, Lukaku will likely have to wait until the end of the season.

Also, the Belgian would not move to Paris to play backup to Cavani and the Uruguay international may view the move as a replacement too. In fact, this move might work better in the unlikely event PSG sold "El Matador."

Romelu Lukaku has designs on playing European football.

Carlos Bacca

Second to Lukaku on the list is AC Milan's Carlos Bacca. Reportedly unsettled with the Italian giants, the Colombia international could be on the move this month. Bacca and PSG coach Unai Emery worked together in Seville and the 30-year-old striker's impressive form helped him to earn a move from Sevilla to Serie A.

However, despite the South American scoring six times in 14 league appearances so far this campaign, he is becoming less of a central figure in Vincenzo Montella's plans.

Bacca may well be open to a reunion with Emery but he will not be as keen on being Cavani's backup. Considering the former Club Brugge man's reputation in Europe, he shouldn't be either.

Moussa Dembele

In sensational form for Celtic with nine goals from 20 league outings to his name so far this term, the Frenchman could be one of the names highest on Kluivert's list of potential alternatives to Alario.

The 20-year-old started his career with PSG but moved on to Fulham before he was given a chance at senior level.

The capital club were keen to bring him back this summer but Dembele joined the Scottish side instead for guaranteed matches and his decision is paying off. However, with the Glaswegian giants now out of the Champions League, a return to Paris and a competitive debut at Parc des Princes could appeal more than before.

Despite his growing reputation as a prolific scorer, Dembele is not yet of the profile to command a starting role at PSG, nor threaten Cavani's berth. However, a January move will not be cheap and Kluivert may well baulk at Celtic's asking price.

Moussa Dembele is a highly-rated young striker.

Kasper Dolberg

Considering his Ajax connections, Kluivert should perhaps be looking closer to home for potential options to complement Cavani.

Current star at the Amsterdam ArenA is Kasper Dolberg, who has eight goals from 16 Eredivisie appearances already this season.

The Denmark international is on the radar of a number of European giants but Kluivert's strong links with Ajax and desire to add a second striker to the squad should be enough to move PSG close to the front of a long line of potential suitors. The Dutch giants remain in the Europa League but that might not be enough to put the French giants off a talent who could form a key part of the club's long-term future.

Michy Batshuayi

The most unlikely because Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already stated his desire to see the player stay in January, despite a lack of matches, but Michy Batshuayi is another player who PSG could be considering.

However, a number of factors make this move almost a non-starter. The Belgium international only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, so is unlikely to be sold permanently.

Also, his past with bitter rivals Marseille would make him unpopular with PSG fans -- regardless of whether or not it is on a temporary basis. A good player with a bright future but not one suited to PSG just yet.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.