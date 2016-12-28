PSG should use Chinese interest to motivate underperforming Di Maria

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop comments on the reports suggesting Angel Di Maria's move to Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua manager Gus Poyet's recent comments to La Red in Uruguay have opened the door to the potential arrival of Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria at Hongkou Football Stadium.

The Flower of Shanghai should make Carlos Tevez the latest Chinese Super League attraction with what sources have told ESPN FC will be a world-record salary. However, instead of dodging the Di Maria rumours, Poyet suggested a current star would have to make way for it to happen.

Would PSG actually sell El Fideo? Is his current poor form just temporary? Or are his problems in Paris bigger now the French champions are set to sign Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg for what ESPN FC sources claim will be a deal worth €35 million plus a possible €10m extra in bonuses?

Here are the pros and cons of the French champions flogging Di Maria to China and Poyet's lavish Shanghai Shenhua project.

Pros

The potential size of the transfer fee alone must be given thorough consideration when dealing with Chinese Super League sides, particularly when the player in question is in form as poor as Di Maria's this season.

Since the start of the campaign, the Argentina international has been horrendous compared with his excellent debut term with PSG. He has just three goals and six assists from 20 appearances across all competitions to date.

No matter how hard coach Unai Emery has tried to revive Di Maria in the same way he has Edinson Cavani, who boasts 24 goals from 23 outings across all competitions, the Spaniard has failed in his efforts thus far. Emery's perseverance with the man from Rosario has already cost him too; the likes of Lucas Moura have suffered in order to accommodate his teammate's positional whims, while Di Maria has often rewarded his boss with complete no-shows.

Les Parisiens' No. 11 has a history of this sort of malaise setting in and failing to recover from it, notably at Manchester United.

Depending on what has been said internally -- PSG Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly backed Emery's decision to drop Di Maria from the year-ending 5-0 rout of FC Lorient -- the Albiceleste star is living on borrowed time.

Angel Di Maria's woeful form in the first half of 2016-17 season could make a big-money sale appetising to PSG.

Already under pressure because of an unthinkable four Ligue 1 defeats before the winter break this season and a disappointing second place finish in UEFA Champions League Group A, Emery and the French giants must improve in the second half of the campaign.

If Di Maria continues to swim in an opposite direction to his teammates, his long-term future will be considered by Al-Khelaifi and Emery -- or whoever might take over from the Spaniard if results worsen.

With that in mind, depending on the size of the transfer fee proposed by Poyet's Shenhua, PSG might have a chance to recoup the €63m they paid last summer or maybe even turn a profit. If possible, it might be a bright idea to accept the money.

Cons

PSG have already seen former talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave for Manchester united in the past 12 months and the ex-Sweden international's prolific form at Old Trafford must make the French giants' leaders envious. To lose another name as big as Di Maria by choosing to sell him -- Ibrahimovic was not offered a new contract by the Ligue 1 titleholders -- would send out a negative message about the project to other elite players.

In order to lure another superstar name or two to Parc des Princes in the future, the likes of the Argentinian wide man must remain in place to keep the project attractive enough to be taken seriously. Choosing to sell Di Maria without thoroughly establishing he is unable to break out of his current malaise would put the club in a weaker position when they try to sell their dreams to potential recruits -- players or a new coach.

Emery's perseverance with the former Benfica star, while frustrating at times, is also understandable. If Di Maria can replicate the same form he showed last season, with 10 goals and 18 assists from 29 Ligue 1 appearances, then PSG's current struggles will quickly disappear.

El Fideo is a key player for the capital club but must start performing like one, along with a few others. Once that happens, Qatar Sports Investments will have a better idea of exactly where their ambitious project stands and what is required to push it on.

Verdict

Although the offer of substantial Chinese money to rebuild the PSG squad after the disaster that was last summer in exchange for a badly underperforming player might appeal to director of football Patrick Kluivert, it should not be accepted -- yet. The chances of replacing Di Maria with a top-quality wide player before next summer are slim, while the impending arrival of Draxler is more likely to put the South American and Lucas under pressure to perform than straight out replace either one.

PSG are better off listening to Shenhua's offer and giving Di Maria until the end of January to show some improvement. If he responds positively to the chance he has been given, then keep him. If his form remains poor or -- unthinkably -- worsens, then get on the phone to China.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.