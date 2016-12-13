PSG extend long-serving captain Thiago Silva through 2020

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has captained PSG to four straight league titles since being named skipper in 2012.

Paris Saint-Germain ended 2016 and a poor final few weeks of the year on a high note by thrashing FC Lorient 5-0 on Wednesday, and captain Thiago Silva scored the third of those goals with a header from a Lucas Moura corner.

Shortly after the final whistle, before Unai Emery's men went their separate ways for over a week of Christmas holiday, the Brazil international met with PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi and put pen to paper on a contract extension until 2020.

For the past few months, Silva's future has been a popular topic of debate and the 32-year-old's name has been linked with a host of top clubs -- notably Juventus. However, PSG have managed to fend off the competition and secure their No. 2's signature on a deal that will keep him in Paris until he is 36.

In a campaign boasting a finite number of positives so far, Silva pledging his future to the capital club is among the brightest of those limited positives. Him kissing the badge in celebration of his goal against Lorient was certainly a much-needed injection of passion for the Parc des Princes supporters.

"I am very pleased to have signed this new contract," the former AC Milan man told the club's official website. "I think it is the result of all of the positive things that I have done since I arrived. I am very pleased to play here and to wear the PSG shirt.

"We still have dreams to achieve. I hope that this will be the case in 2017. With lots of hard work, we will move closer to realising our dreams. I give everything for my family and for the club and I will continue to do so.

"My goal against Lorient? It was to thank the president! I am glad I was able to help the team win our final game of the year. It was a pleasant surprise to be able to sign my new contract just after the final whistle too. I am pleased to be staying here until 2020."

Thiago Silva's commitment to PSG should entice others like countryman Marquinhos, right, to re-up with the Parisian side.

PSG and the club's fans will be pleased too, and more importantly, Silva committing his future to Les Parisiens is a strong statement of belief in what looked like a flagging project, not to mention an example for his talented but underperforming teammates.

The in-form Edinson Cavani, the irrepressible Blaise Matuidi and the mature Marquinhos are the three players thought to be next in line for contract extensions. Securing all three before the first competitive match of 2017 -- in addition to some January transfer activity -- would be a major boost.

Had Silva not agreed to his new deal, perhaps the Uruguay, France and Brazil internationals would have thought longer and harder about whether they want to pledge their future to a club struggling to adapt to life under Emery and without former talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Seeing their skipper effectively sign up for the remainder of his professional career in Europe, though, should remind them of the scale of the PSG project and how they are still in a position to achieve both their own and Qatar Sports Investments' (QSI) lofty goals with some hard work and renewed commitment.

The Ligue 1 giants need to build on the Silva news and use it to get their current stars to extend their stays in Paris, while also using it as proof of the club's ambition, to help attract new stars and build up some much-needed momentum.

Jonathan Johnson covers PSG and the French national team for ESPN FC. Twitter: @Jon_LeGossip.