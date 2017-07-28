ESPN FC
Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next
New York Red Bulls Home
Scores & Fixtures
News
Squad
Statistics
Video
Now Playing
Portland 2-0 New York: 10-man Timbers survive
New York Red Bulls
5 hours ago
Related Videos
FC Cincinnati 2-3 NYRB: BWP leads stunning comeback
U.S. Open Cup
3 days ago
Read
Max & Herc: El Tri stars to MLS
Major League Soccer
4 days ago
Read
NYRB 3-1 Orlando City: VAR controversy
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
WATCH: Kaka sent off after bizarre VAR ruling
MLS Highlights
6 days ago
Read
NYCFC 3-2 NYRB: Villa dominates Hudson derby
MLS Highlights
Aug 6, 2017
Read
New York 4-0 Montreal: Red Bulls rout Impact
MLS Highlights
Jul 29, 2017
Read
Marsch 'fortunate' to land Keita - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jul 28, 2017
Read
Minnesota 0-3 New York
MLS Highlights
Jul 22, 2017
Read
Galaxy, Red Bulls let-downs in respective conferences
Major League Soccer
Jul 21, 2017
Read
NY Red Bulls 5-1 San Jose: Kljestan stars in romp
MLS Highlights
Jul 19, 2017
Read
Marsch: We must maintain our urgency - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jul 18, 2017
Read
Going home with Luis Robles | The Drive - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jul 18, 2017
Read
New England 0-1 NY Red Bulls: BWP seals it late
U.S. Open Cup
Jul 14, 2017
Read
BWP: Red Bulls executing Marsch's plan - Via Red Bulls
U.S. Open Cup
Jul 14, 2017
Read
WATCH: Wright-Phillips' Open Cup winner
U.S. Open Cup
Jul 14, 2017
Read
Kljestan: Road wins building confidence - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jul 12, 2017
Read
Marsch: Revs a team full of fighters - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jul 6, 2017
Read
Revolution 2-3 NYRB: Veron's late heroics
MLS Highlights
Jul 5, 2017
Read
Veron gives Red Bulls late go-ahead-goal
MLS Highlights
Jul 5, 2017
Read
Royer's PK brings Red Bulls level
MLS Highlights
Jul 5, 2017
Read
Nguyen calmly restores Revs lead
MLS Highlights
Jul 5, 2017
Read
BWP scores a stunning immediate equalizer
MLS Highlights
Jul 5, 2017
Read
Bunbury slots home Revs opener
MLS Highlights
Jul 5, 2017
Read
The 7 best goals by Mexican players in MLS history - Via MLS
Major League Soccer
Jul 5, 2017
Read
MLS midweek predictor
Major League Soccer
Jul 3, 2017
Read
New York (5) 1-1 (3) Philadelphia: Red Bulls get revenge
U.S. Open Cup
Jun 29, 2017
Read
BWP happy with Open Cup redemption - Via Red Bulls
U.S. Open Cup
Jun 29, 2017
Read
Red Bulls well aware of Union test - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jun 28, 2017
Read
BWP: We were rubbish - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jun 24, 2017
Read
Robles laments set-piece woes - Via Red Bulls
Major League Soccer
Jun 24, 2017
Read
Red Bulls 0-2 NYCFC: Hudson River runs blue
MLS Highlights
Jun 24, 2017
Read