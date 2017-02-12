Middlesbrough and Victor Valdes stand firm to deny in-form Everton

Victor Valdes enjoyed a fine performance as Middlesbrough kept Everton at bay.

Victor Valdes enjoyed a fine performance as Middlesbrough kept Everton at bay.

Victor Valdes enjoyed a fine performance as Middlesbrough kept Everton at bay.

Victor Valdes enjoyed a fine performance as Middlesbrough kept Everton at bay.

Middlesbrough displayed great resilience in defence to register a clean sheet in their 0-0 draw with in-form Everton and perhaps felt they could have grabbed a vital victory.

In what was their 11th goalless game of the season, Boro showed healthy attacking intent through their play and substitutions but could not find a way to beat Joel Robles. The performance had a better balance between attack and defence and left the Teessiders' fans with cause for optimism in their relegation battle.

Middlesbrough Middlesbrough Everton Everton 0 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Aitor Karanka appeared to have loosened his charges' shackles for this game as he looked to exploit an Everton side who possess immense firepower but are prone to defensive lapses.

Boro dominated possession for large spells of the game but their now trademark lack of chance creation came back to haunt them. Victor Valdes was faultless in goal, denying Everton on three occasions. The introduction of Adlene Guedioura and Gaston Ramirez further tipped the game in Boro's favour as it appears the penny has dropped with the manager that they now simply must go for the win.

Negatives

Adam Forshaw's excellent early season form has all but disappeared and the bustling midfielder needs a spell out of the side. Bernardo Espinosa is also an increasing liability and leaves Boro exposed on too many occasions. The biggest negative remains the lack of goals but it was not for the want of trying. Rudy Gestede sent a thunderous header towards a match-winning goal but was thwarted by a great Robles save.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Karanka impressed fans with a series of early substitutions and each one looked to push Boro further up the pitch. He cleverly withdrew the waning Forshaw and Negredo at the right moments. His selection of Christhian Stuani on the right side of midfield can be questioned but Saturday was largely a case of close but no cigar for the Middlesbrough manager.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Victor Valdes, 9 -- Produced a nigh-on perfect performance as he negated the ever-present threat from the likes of Ademola Lookman and Romelu Lukaku. A string of fine saves showcased his international class and experience.

DF Calum Chambers, 7 -- Did well against Lookman and was handily positioned to offer an attacking outlet down the right.

DF Ben Gibson, 7 -- Delivered a consistently strong performance and did extremely well to shackle Lukaku.

DF Bernardo Espinosa, 5 -- Strong in the air but well below par on the ball and left his team in trouble far too regularly.

DF Fabio, 7 -- As bustling and proactive as ever, Fabio is quickly emerging as one of Boro's better signings this season. Linked up well with Adama Traore in the second half.

MF Adam Clayton, 7 -- Excellent in midfield and formed a strong protective shield alongside Marten de Roon.

MF Adam Forshaw, 4 -- Wasted two glorious opportunities for Boro to get shots on target with horrendous decision-making. Tired and needs some time on the sidelines.

MF Marten de Roon, 7 -- Produced a far stronger showing than he has been capable of recently. Constantly harrying and hassling, the Dutchman returned to the level of performance Boro will need him to offer until the end of the season.

MF Adama Traore, 7 -- Now the side's leading starlet, Traore was a constant thorn in Everton's side. He cannot be afforded an extra second or yard of space as he looks to exploit his opponent's weakness at every opportunity. Now he is allying his pace with performances, he could be the difference between relegation and survival.

MF Cristhian Stuani, 5 -- Ineffectual in both directions of play.

FW Alvaro Negredo, 7 -- A committed and battling show, he won the ball wonderfully and brought others into play well. Didn't get goal-scoring opportunity but they will come if the side maintain this level of performance.

Substitutes:

MF Adlene Guedioura, 7 -- Replaced Forshaw in the 58th minute. Guilty of terribly wasting some presentable shooting opportunities but his direct play looked to create for others and could have paid off on another day.

MF Gaston Ramirez, 6 -- Brought an attacking intent upon replacing Stuani in the 67th minute but perhaps tried too hard upon his return to the side.

FW Rudy Gestede, N/R -- On for the exhausted Negredo, Gestede was desperately unlucky to see a towering goal-bound header tipped over the bar to deny him some early glory in a Boro shirt.

Catherine Wilson ESPN FC's Middlesbrough blogger. You can follow her on Twitter: @Basslady