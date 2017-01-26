Boro assured in defence but lack creativity in narrow defeat at Spurs

A lone Harry Kane PK split the difference for Spurs, who take a crucial three points to remain in the title race.

Aitor Karanka is proud of how Middlesbrough competed with Spurs, and is firmly believes they deserve to remain in the Prem.

Middlesbrough were less than a match for a comfortable Tottenham Hotspur, despite a hard-working and assured defensive performance from the visitors. They are yet to bridge the gap between holding a collectively defensive approach as well as having enough verve to put forward a sustained attack on their opposition. Putting in "good performances" may please the manager but it will not be enough to secure Boro's place in next year's Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Adama Traore continued his mission of self-improvement and remained Boro's key outlet in terms of moving forward with possession. Defensively the Teessiders were very strong, only letting themselves down by conceding a penalty, the opportunity for which was gratefully seized by Harry Kane. Spurs made it 10 home wins on the bounce but the scoreline shows that Boro's resistance was a tough one to break down.

Negatives

Just a quick glance at the Premier League table shows that Boro are now deep in a fight for survival. They struggled to create anything purposeful with the scant possession that they did have, and only really showed attacking threat during a positive spell in the last 15 minutes of the match, but this was once again too little too late.

Manager rating out of 10

6 -- Aitor Karanka waged a sensibly cautious approach to the game, lining up with his favoured five across midfield in support of his esteemed backline. He has been criticised in the past for waiting too long to make impactful changes, but that cannot be said of him on Saturday after he opted to shake things up in the middle on 62 minutes.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Victor Valdes, 7 -- Valdes enjoyed another strong performance with many point-blank saves to keep Boro in it, but he was sent the wrong by Kane for Tottenham's penalty, securing the victory.

DF Calum Chambers, 7 -- Pressure was almost constant from Heung-Min Son down the Spurs' left but Chambers held his own and put forward a more than commendable performance at right-back.

DF Ben Gibson, 8 -- Gibson was an absolute rock at the back and did very well to keep Kane under wraps. He put his all into a display that highlighted how it is turning out to be vintage season for him personally.

DF Bernardo Espinosa, 4 -- Espinosa turned out to be the only weak link in Boro's back four, particularly for the reckless challenge on Son that left referee Mark Clattenburg no choice but to award Tottenham a penalty.

DF Fabio, 8 -- Fabio was one of the best players on the pitch, bringing some much-needed pace to Boro's left, working his socks off and winning almost every ball in the air despite his diminutive height.

Ben Gibson and Adam Clayton were two of Boro's stronger performers, but they couldn't keep Spurs from snatching a 1-0 win.

MF Adam Clayton, 7 -- Once again, Clayton proved to be the better of the midfield trio and tracked back well to support his back four against the Tottenham attacking onslaught.

MF Adam Forshaw, 4 -- Forshaw was not at the races at White Hart Lane and continued his vein of poor form. Unfortunately for Boro, this contributed massively to their struggle to maintain possession and dilute the Spurs pressure.

MF Marten de Roon, 5 -- De Roon looked quite at sea as he struggled to get a foothold in the game. Crucially, he missed an absolute sitter in the dying embers, denying Boro the chance to take a vital point back to the northeast.

MF Adama Traore, 7 -- Traore excited the travelling supporters yet again and continued to worry the opposition with his electric pace and unpredictable movement.

MF Stewart Downing, 6 -- This was an unusual display from Downing, who was helpful in terms of winning back possession but did little to empower Boro's attacking players from there on.

FW Alvaro Negredo, 7 -- As ever, Negredo worked exceptionally hard but was starved of supply until the last quarter of the game, when the Teessiders properly started to chase the game.

Substitutes

MF Cristhian Stuani, 6 -- Stuani picked up where Downing left off, attempting to get some surety in the Boro midfield and stem the flow of a headlong Spurs.

MF Adlene Guedioura, 5 -- Guedioura came on after 62 minutes to make his Boro debut. He looked rusty in general but tried to pull off some good forward movement.

MF Patrick Bamford, NR -- Brought on after 80 minutes to rack up some more game time in an attempt to get him back up to speed.

Catherine Wilson ESPN FC's Middlesbrough blogger. You can follow her on Twitter: @Basslady