Rudy Gestede could get Middlesbrough debut to boost firepower at Watford

Middlesbrough signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa on a contract that goes until June 2020.

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka may gift a debut to new signing Rudy Gestede, brought in to boost the club's limited firepower, in their tie with Watford this weekend. Gestede will have settled in quickly at Boro, where he knows a number of players like Brad Guzan, Adama Traore and Jordan Rhodes from his time at Aston Villa. While it's unlikely that the striker will replace in-favour front man Alvaro Negredo, his presence alone will bring increased confidence and a positive outlook to Karanka's fledgling Premier League squad.

Given that star playmaker Gaston Ramirez will sit this one out with a knee problem, some fresh attacking impetus is what is required. This may worry Boro fans, as the side seem to lack creativity and ideas when the Uruguayan doesn't feature. However, as long as Karanka calls on the pace of Traore and combines it with the pinpoint accuracy of Marten de Roon and movement of returning winger Viktor Fischer, the away side should find enough in their back pocket to have a go at Watford.

Boro's well-versed 4-3-2-1 formation, although heavily criticised as too defensive by many, actually works a treat when on the road, giving the team a great mix of protection and confidence to get in the opposition box on the break. So Karanka can be expected to set his stall out in the usual manner at Watford.

Recently back from a long-term ankle injury, centre-back Daniel Ayala now faces a three-match stint on the sidelines after picking up a red card during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on New Year's Eve. However, Boro are not too limited with options in defence. Bernardo Espinosa will be hotly tipped to retain his place in Karanka's league starting XI after his astoundingly good display at Old Trafford a fortnight ago. After comfortably dealing with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, one would hope that he'd be a good shout for steadying the Boro back line at Vicarage Road.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is buoyed by a boost in midfield with the arrival of Tom Cleverley on loan from Everton, as well as the potential returns of Daryl Janmaat and Valon Behrami from injury. He will be keen for a quick impact from these players, given that the Hornets' strong start to the season has waned in recent weeks and they have now slipped to 14th place in the league, just three points ahead of Middlesbrough.

In the reverse fixture, Watford didn't need to do much to turn over a Boro side who played well with no real output, eventually falling to a 1-0 defeat. Karanka will be keen to avenge this, particularly given the recent disappointing away defeats at Southampton and Manchester United, and how Boro have really picked up their performances against the league's bigger teams.

While the focus for now should be wholly on Saturday's game, rumours and whispers abound as we approach the mid-point of the transfer window. Over the course of Boro's first season back in the Premier League for seven years, homegrown centre-back Ben Gibson has attracted increasing attention from the press and other top clubs. His impressive displays -- which were incidentally key in the club's promotion in the first place - are rumoured to have attracted the likes of Liverpool and more recently Chelsea, who are eyeing up replacements for John Terry. Stewart Downing is also a potential candidate for a move this January, given his lack of regular appearances in the side, and the head coach himself has given Downing his blessing to leave should a transfer opportunity arise.

It will be business as usual for the Teessiders, who will head to Vicarage Road with the intention of at least keeping a clean sheet, and perhaps picking up a vital three points from their rivals in the lower half of the Premier League.

Catherine Wilson ESPN FC's Middlesbrough blogger. You can follow her on Twitter: @Basslady