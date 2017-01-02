Rudy Gestede could get Middlesbrough debut to boost firepower at Watford

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
1
0
LIVE 29'
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Torino
0
1
LIVE 42'
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 9/4  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
LIVE 42'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 9/4  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Rudy Gestede

Gestede could get Boro debut to boost attack

Middlesbrough Catherine Wilson
Read

Seal pup turns up near Riverside

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo, second from right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal on Sunday.

Leadbitter, Negredo lead Boro past Wednesday

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Read

Macintosh: Alli shines, Man United find form

Heroes and Villains Iain Macintosh
Read
Middlesbrough

Chambers shines as Negredo feeds on scraps

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Read

Boro resolve vs. Man United gives real hope

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Read

Pogba, Man United's dramatic late show

The Match Arindam Rej
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Middlesbrough disappointment

Middling Boro frustrated by Burnley

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Read

Report cards: Every Premier League team

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Low-scoring 'Boro should avoid drop

Report Card: Middlesbrough Catherine Wilson
Read

Boxing Day Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Negredo superb as 'Boro rout Swansea

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Negredo, Boro's goal struggles continue

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Read

Lallana, Origi superb as Liverpool beat 'Boro

The Match Nick Ames
Read

Midweek Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Hapless Boro struggle in loss at Southampton

Middlesbrough Player Ratings Catherine Wilson
Read
 By Catherine Wilson
Share
Tweet
   

Rudy Gestede could get Middlesbrough debut to boost firepower at Watford

Rudy Gestede
Middlesbrough signed striker Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa on a contract that goes until June 2020.

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka may gift a debut to new signing Rudy Gestede, brought in to boost the club's limited firepower, in their tie with Watford this weekend. Gestede will have settled in quickly at Boro, where he knows a number of players like Brad Guzan, Adama Traore and Jordan Rhodes from his time at Aston Villa. While it's unlikely that the striker will replace in-favour front man Alvaro Negredo, his presence alone will bring increased confidence and a positive outlook to Karanka's fledgling Premier League squad.

Given that star playmaker Gaston Ramirez will sit this one out with a knee problem, some fresh attacking impetus is what is required. This may worry Boro fans, as the side seem to lack creativity and ideas when the Uruguayan doesn't feature. However, as long as Karanka calls on the pace of Traore and combines it with the pinpoint accuracy of Marten de Roon and movement of returning winger Viktor Fischer, the away side should find enough in their back pocket to have a go at Watford.

WatfordWatford
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Boro's well-versed 4-3-2-1 formation, although heavily criticised as too defensive by many, actually works a treat when on the road, giving the team a great mix of protection and confidence to get in the opposition box on the break. So Karanka can be expected to set his stall out in the usual manner at Watford.

Recently back from a long-term ankle injury, centre-back Daniel Ayala now faces a three-match stint on the sidelines after picking up a red card during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on New Year's Eve. However, Boro are not too limited with options in defence. Bernardo Espinosa will be hotly tipped to retain his place in Karanka's league starting XI after his astoundingly good display at Old Trafford a fortnight ago. After comfortably dealing with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, one would hope that he'd be a good shout for steadying the Boro back line at Vicarage Road.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is buoyed by a boost in midfield with the arrival of Tom Cleverley on loan from Everton, as well as the potential returns of Daryl Janmaat and Valon Behrami from injury. He will be keen for a quick impact from these players, given that the Hornets' strong start to the season has waned in recent weeks and they have now slipped to 14th place in the league, just three points ahead of Middlesbrough.

Who will win?

In the reverse fixture, Watford didn't need to do much to turn over a Boro side who played well with no real output, eventually falling to a 1-0 defeat. Karanka will be keen to avenge this, particularly given the recent disappointing away defeats at Southampton and Manchester United, and how Boro have really picked up their performances against the league's bigger teams.

While the focus for now should be wholly on Saturday's game, rumours and whispers abound as we approach the mid-point of the transfer window. Over the course of Boro's first season back in the Premier League for seven years, homegrown centre-back Ben Gibson has attracted increasing attention from the press and other top clubs. His impressive displays -- which were incidentally key in the club's promotion in the first place - are rumoured to have attracted the likes of Liverpool and more recently Chelsea, who are eyeing up replacements for John Terry. Stewart Downing is also a potential candidate for a move this January, given his lack of regular appearances in the side, and the head coach himself has given Downing his blessing to leave should a transfer opportunity arise.

It will be business as usual for the Teessiders, who will head to Vicarage Road with the intention of at least keeping a clean sheet, and perhaps picking up a vital three points from their rivals in the lower half of the Premier League.

Catherine Wilson ESPN FC's Middlesbrough blogger. You can follow her on Twitter: @Basslady

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.