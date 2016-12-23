Middlesbrough's resolve in late loss at Man United gives real hope of survival

Man United produced a grandstand finish against Middlesbrough for their fifth win in a row.

While Aitor Karanka certainly would have preferred a win for Middlesbrough, he was proud of how his club competed.

Middlesbrough suffered heartache at Old Trafford as a late double ended their chances of taking any points back to Teesside. Manchester United dominated large swathes of the game, but fell behind to a well-crafted Grant Leadbitter finish. United came again strongly and two goals in three minutes from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba sealed the victory for the hosts.

Positives

Considering United's impressive form going into the game, Middlesbrough will take tremendous confidence from being a mere six minutes from a famous away win. Debutant Bernardo Espinosa was an imperious figure at the back, negating the threat of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Middlesbrough soaked up huge waves of pressure for long spells. The away side's admirable resolve will give real hope that they can survive and prosper in this division.

Negatives

To have victory snatched away so late in the game will undoubtedly be a bitter pill to swallow. Boro's goal lived a charmed life for the majority of the match, but the fact remains that they have let 12 points slip through their fingers from winning positions this season.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Aitor Karanka was on the verge of executing a vintage smash-and-grab win on the road after setting his side up ideally to repel United's attacking strength.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Victor Valdes, 8 -- Made a string of vital saves to keep Middlesbrough in the contest throughout, but could do little to ultimately change the result.

DF George Friend, 7 -- Was full of energy, even into the sapping late stages of game, and doubled up well with Stewart Downing defensively.

DF Calum Chambers, 7 -- Was exposed in the second half to the pace and trickery of Martial and Marcus Rashford, but proved a solid outlet for much of the match.

DF Ben Gibson, 7 -- Was guilty of some uncharacteristically nervous clearances, but generally acquitted himself close to his usual high standard.

DF Bernardo Espinosa, 9 -- Was Boro's standout performer on his debut. A towering figure of strength, steel and composure at the heart of the backline.

MF Marten de Roon, 6 -- Harried and hassled with endeavor, but was poor and wasteful in possession.

MF Adam Forshaw, 7 -- Did well to drive his side forward, but too often elected to shoot when better options were available.

Grant Leadbitter struck first, but it wasn't enough as Middlesbrough fell 2-1 to Manchester United.

MF Grant Leadbitter, 7 -- Battled solidly for most of the game before tiring later. Took his goal sublimely with a coolly slotted finish past David De Gea.

MF Stewart Downing, 6 -- Carried out a disciplined role to largely good effect, but failed to impact the game going forward, with Friend the superior outlet on the left.

MF Adama Traore, 7 -- Utilised his electric pace to devastating effect on a number of occasions as United were simply unable to live with him. Was also typically wasteful in his final decision-making.

FW Alvaro Negredo, 6 -- Failed to register a shot on target but tried to bring others into the game, once to great effect as his flicked cushioned header sent Leadbitter clear for Middlesbrough's goal.

Substitutes

DF Fabio, N/R -- Replaced Traore in the 82nd minute, but was without blame for the changing course of the afternoon.

MF Gaston Ramirez, 6 -- Was full of running and involved in Boro's goal. Tumbled in the box with the scores tied, but referee Lee Mason denied his claims.

MF Adam Clayton, N/R -- Replaced Leadbitter in an attempt to add fresh legs to a tiring midfield and applied himself well.

Catherine Wilson ESPN FC's Middlesbrough blogger. You can follow her on Twitter: @Basslady