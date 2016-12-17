Middling Middlesbrough frustrated by organised Burnley in Turf Moor defeat

Andre Gray scored the vital goal for Sean Dyche's side against Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough looked brighter for having key playmaker Gaston Ramirez back in the side but it was all much of a muchness as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor, with neither team really at the races in this Boxing Day fixture. Despite having the lion's share of possession, particularly in the second period, Boro once again lacked any firepower in the box and didn't take the limited chances that came their way.

Burnley Burnley Middlesbrough Middlesbrough 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

The Teessiders controlled the game with little issue and mopped up most of Burnley's ranging attacks with ease. Ben Gibson and Calum Chambers looked solid and it was only Ashley Barnes from the Clarets who looked capable of causing any trouble.

Negatives

Boro made a fair few silly mistakes, particularly in the first half, which only served to invite pressure from Burnley. There was a lack of urgency in the away team when they were on the ball and, although they bossed the game for large spells, there was very little to say for their attacking prowess. A lack of viable forward movement meant that Boro gave themselves only a slight chance of getting on top in this game.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Aitor Karanka's side were well prepared and fully versed in what to expect at Burnley. They managed the game fairly easily and it looked to be petering out to a stalemate until the home side found the back of the net 10 minutes from time. Karanka was then sparked into action, bringing on George Friend and Adama Traore but to little effect in the end.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Victor Valdes, 5 -- Didn't have a great deal to do until Andre Gray came knocking in the 81st minute. Valdes got a hand to Gray's deft touch from a Sam Vokes header but should have done much more to keep the shot out.

DF Antonio Barragan, 5 -- Assisted his centre-backs well given Burnley's penchant for set pieces and offered good support to Adam Clayton and Adam Forshaw. A regular in the referee's notebook, the Spaniard found himself booked and now suspended for Boro's next game.

DF Ben Gibson, 7 -- Gibson didn't blot his copysheet with another workmanlike performance but he'll be incredibly disappointed to leave Turf Moor without a clean sheet.

DF Calum Chambers, 6 -- Chambers did his job well but was lucky to get away with a handball in the box during the first half, and gave away free kicks in dangerous territory as he struggled to deal with Barnes.

DF Fabio, 7 -- Fabio, as usual, provided an energetic outlet for the Boro backline and created well when the defence picked up the loose second ball from infeffective Burnley attacks.

After struggling to create much going forward, Middlesbrough then conceded a late winner in the 1-0 defeat at Burnley.

MF Adam Clayton, 7 -- Clayton never stopped working and was Boro's engine room on the day, at the heart of winning back possession and much of the team movement.

MF Adam Forshaw, 8 -- Yet another classy performance from the ever-present Forshaw, who caused problems with a couple of key set pieces.

MF Marten de Roon, 6 -- De Roon was rather lacklustre going forward but was served as strong support to the defence and kept his passing tidy and to the point.

MF Cristhian Stuani, 5 -- The Uruguayan worked well but again gave the impression that the right wing is not the right place for him as he struggled to make his mark in the final third.

MF Gaston Ramirez, 6 -- Boro are always better when Ramirez is on the pitch but he wasn't quite his best and got frustrated at his lack of opportunity.

FW Alvaro Negredo, 6 -- After scoring a brace last time out, Negredo was a shadow of his former self, finding much less joy against a well-oiled Burnley defence.

Substitutes

DF George Friend, NR -- Left-back Friend's introduction in the 87th minute seemed an odd move for a side who had just gone 1-0 down with little time left on the clock.

MF Adama Traore, NR -- Boro fans will again question why Traore's appearance on 87 minutes was such a tardy one as he had no time to make any kind of impact on the game.

Catherine Wilson ESPN FC's Middlesbrough blogger. You can follow her on Twitter: @Basslady