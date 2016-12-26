Middlesbrough should avoid relegation but need more power in attack

Despite beating Swansea 3-0, Aitor Karanka labelled the performance as Middlesbrough's worst of the season.

As we approach the turn of the year, it's time to take a look at how Middlesbrough have fared so far in 2016-17.

Will Aitor Karanka steer his side to Premier League survival? Here's how the season has gone so far.

Grade: D

Positives:

Middlesbrough's defence has been a real boon this year and has continued in the same brilliant form that was lauded during the past couple of years in the Championship.

It was this solid backline that was fundamental in helping Boro pick up crucial points against a string of top teams in October and November. The spell brought well-earned points from draws at Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City. The Reds were also unlucky to fall on their swords in the 1-0 defeat edged by Chelsea at The Riverside.

Calum Chambers, on loan from Arsenal, has been a very welcome addition, especially with a long-term injury to regular centre-back Daniel Ayala. His partnership and communication with captain Ben Gibson -- with both protecting an in-form Victor Valdes in goal -- has been one of the biggest positives of the campaign so far.

After poor form and then injury, popular right-back George Friend has been replaced by former Manchester United defender Fabio. The Brazilian has now hit his stride in the side with some classy defending and fast-paced flank attacks.

Aitor Karanka has galvanised Middlesbrough, but they need to find more goals this season.

Negatives:

Despite looking good at the back, there's very little left to be desired up front for the Teessiders. Only Hull City and Sunderland have scored fewer in the league, and ex-Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo regularly cuts a forlorn figure as the starved, isolated forward.

When Boro have been on top and taken the lead in a game, they've tended to sit back and try to defend the slight advantage. This makes for a stressful time for those watching as the side get deeper and the clock slowly ticks by. But this is all part of Karanka's style, and Boro were never likely to be a high-scoring team, given their personnel and setup.

Lastly, while they've done well to pick up a few points from some of the big boys, they have let themselves down in terms of getting results from the teams around them. Disappointing defeats away to West Ham and Southampton might well end up being missed opportunities in the bid for Premier League survival.

Star man:

Starting out in the youth system before progressing to the first team in the Championship, Boro chairman Steve Gibson's nephew Ben has been a revelation.

Ben Gibson's impressive displays came as standard last year, as he contributed to the side's enviable title of conceding the fewest goals in English football. But now they are beginning to attract the attention of the press, other clubs and even England manager Gareth Southgate.

Gibson has held his own against some of the league's hottest strikers with the intelligence and composure that belies his 23 years. It speaks volumes that he will always be the first name on the team sheet for Karanka -- a successful former international defender for Spain -- and how under the Basque's leadership, Gibson will become highly experienced in the ways of a team that plays from the back.

Now valued at around £35 million, he's one of Karanka's biggest assets, and the club will be desperate to hold on to this rising star for as long as they possibly can.

Viktor Fischer's form has been far short of acceptable, given his Ajax pedigree.

Flop:

Back in the summer, Boro fans were probably most excited about the signing of Viktor Fischer, a young winger from Ajax. He came shrouded in lots of glory, with the promise of goals and pizzazz. Supporters were expecting the Danish international to set the world alight with his electric pace and contribute to the team-wide scoring that Boro heavily rely on. Yet he hasn't quite been as impactful as hoped.

Aside from not really breaking into the side, Fischer hasn't impressed on the rare occasions that he has played. He doesn't look like the kind of player who can make things happen by creating movement and tearing up defences. He has been goal-shy too, with his only effort that found the back of the net eventually being chalked off foroffside.

Given Boro's lightness in terms of squad depth, Fischer might yet get his chance to have a run in the side and try to find his feet in the Premier League.

Predicted finish:

Somewhere slightly above the relegation zone.

