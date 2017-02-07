Still sixth but not stagnant, Man United remain in contention on four fronts

Jose Mourinho jokes that Manchester United's performance would be called art if managed by anyone else.

It was another good weekend for Manchester United, who claimed a second successive Premier League win that featured a clean sheet and goals from supporting forwards, who've not really scored enough this season. Plus, rivals once again dropped points, with Chelsea drawing and Tottenham losing as Liverpool finally won a league game in 2017.

There were further reasons for satisfaction at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial's pleasing form -- he scored one and set up another -- showed the words that manager Jose Mourinho had with him might be having an effect. Martial is very quiet around the training ground and, while he insists on social media that all is well, he is pre-disposed to say that.

But fans are not stupid; they know that a player doesn't go from scoring 17 times in one season to netting just seven at the two-thirds point of the next without something being amiss. Let's hope Martial thrives, for he is young and remains an exceptional talent. He's also popular and received an ovation as his chant was sung as he was substituted.

Elsewhere, the midfield partnership between Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera continued to mature. They're as trusted as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David De Gea and Antonio Valencia, though you don't need to start every week to be one of Mourinho's chosen lieutenants.

Marouane Fellaini, for example, enjoys a very strong relationship with his manager, if not all United fans. The midfielder knows he'll forever be associated with the David Moyes' era and his £27.5 million price tag but, in Mourinho, he has another manager who likes him and believes in him.

By the time Fellaini came on for Juan Mata, Saturday's other goalscorer, United had been excellent in the first half, attacking so much that Watford couldn't go at the home side's weak point: Daley Blind's lack of pace at left-back. Blind is an intelligent and respected footballer, but he's not the answer to United's problems at that position. Another Luke Shaw omission, despite the defender being fit to play, again raised eyebrows.

No injuries were picked up on a cold Manchester day, ahead of a packed fixture schedule and United even -- briefly -- rose to fifth before the Liverpool vs. Tottenham game, until slipping back into the position they've been in after every weekend for more than three months. That said, momentum remains and the gaps have closed at the top end of the table: United are just one point outside the top four.

Cup commitments mean United don't have another Premier League game until next month and that will ensure the team stays where they are. Mourinho's men can't go up if they don't play while Everton, currently seventh, cannot close the seven-point gap before United host Bournemouth on Mar. 4. Four months in sixth it will be, then. So as long as that run doesn't extend to seven...

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have not lost in the Premier League since Oct. 23.

United have lost only three of their 25 league games, the fewest of any club other than Chelsea and Spurs. While they have won just three fewer away points than the league leaders, at home United have just six wins, compared to 11 by Chelsea. That's the difference between pushing for the top four and being title favourites.

In an interview on Dec. 8, with United having won only two of their previous 11 league matches, the manager was indignant about refereeing, about the lack of rewards for the attacking intentions of his team and about reports of him being unhappy in Manchester.

At the time, his team was sixth, six points behind fifth-placed Spurs (six points in the other direction were Middlesbrough in 13th). Three days after that interview, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal was enough to beat Tottenham, a key victory for two reasons: Not only did it close the gap but it was also the first time United had beaten a top side all season.

Since then, their opponents have been Crystal Palace, West Brom, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Ham, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leicester and Watford. Six of those teams are currently in the bottom eight -- in truth, United should have closed the gap long before now.

And things will get much harder, especially away from home, between now and the end of the season. There's a trip to Manchester City that must be rescheduled due to United's EFL Cup final commitments, as well as visits to Southampton, Middlesbrough and Sunderland, before a final sting of Burnley, Arsenal and Tottenham.

As such, home form must improve to boost those top-four chances; the team are still to host Bournemouth, West Brom, Everton, Chelsea, Swansea and Crystal Palace.

But the immediate attention is on the pursuit of three trophies and most of the talk among fans is about playing St Etienne home and away in the Europa League, as well as United taking over 7,000 supporters to Blackburn on Sunday in the FA Cup and 35,000 to Wembley a week later for the EFL Cup final vs. Southampton. The do-or-die nature cup football creates excitement.

Despite not being in the Champions League, this season remains an enjoyable one for United followers, with their team retaining interest on four fronts. These may not be the greatest of but, compared to the misery of this time last year and successive 2-1 away defeats at Sunderland and Midtjylland, matters are much improved under Mourinho.

Andy Mitten is a freelance writer and the founder and editor of United We Stand. Follow him on Twitter: @AndyMitten.