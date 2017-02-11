Manchester United can put pressure on the top four with win vs. Watford

Steve Nicol believes Man United are a far better team than they were at this point last season.

Manchester United face Watford on Saturday with the hope of finally climbing above sixth place in the table. If Liverpool don't beat Tottenham Hotspur and United pick up three points, they will move to fifth. If Arsenal lose to Hull, which is unlikely -- but not as unlikely following the recent form of both teams -- United would find themselves in the top four.

Still, that can only happen if United fulfil their end of the bargain, which is not something you can bank on, judging on their results of late. The amount of silly points they've dropped from games they've totally dominated could and probably should come back to haunt them at the end of the season. Their finishing has been woeful too often, and there's no guarantee they will get that right on Saturday, despite the 3-0 thrashing they dished out to champions Leicester last weekend.

Ahead of the game, Jose Mourinho has noted that Watford is a defensive team and one that is very well organised. They will look to hit United on the counter-attack, so if Mourinho's men don't have their shooting boots on, victory could be difficult to achieve.

When United last played Watford, Mourinho was furious with the result, after his team lost 3-1. In Friday's news conference, Mourinho hadn't forgotten the foul that referee Michael Oliver missed in the lead up to the opening goal. Anthony Martial had to be replaced thanks to the injury he sustained and was unavailable for the next match as a result.

United have more or less a totally fit squad to choose from, with the obvious exception of Phil Jones, whose injury woes clearly aren't behind him. He picked up an injury in the painful midweek 0-0 home draw with Hull, and after the game he said he would back for the weekend. He wasn't though. Then Jones claimed he would be fit in time for Watford, but Mourinho has confirmed on Friday that he is still unavailable.

It's the players Mourinho will pick to start in the attacking positions that are of greater interest, though. Henrikh Mkhitaryan took Leicester apart last week after Mourinho tried a different formation, which used the Armenian in a more central role. He scored one and assisted another.

Mkhitaryan should be the first name on the teamsheet as a result, with his pace and great vision making him a huge asset for the club. There's so much competition for that forward line, but Mourinho now has Mkhitaryan at the top of the pecking order.

Martial will be looking to get himself into Mourinho's good books, with the manager throwing down the gauntlet to him over recent weeks. The Frenchman was promised a start against Hull if he played well against Wigan in the FA Cup. Martial assisted two goals, but that clearly wasn't enough for Mourinho, with the player not even getting off the bench for the Hull game.

This tough-love approach worked with Mkhitaryan, so the supporters will be hoping it has the same impact on Martial, the much-loved forward who was one of the very few things for them to get excited about last season. Reports have suggested that Martial could be on his way out this summer, but the player took to Twitter to deny the validity of the claims.

After picking Leicester apart a week ago, Henrikh Mkhitaryan should be the focal point of Manchester United's attack.

Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford will also be hoping to feature as they did against Leicester. Only the former got his name on the scoresheet though, adding to the tally that makes him the club's second-highest goalscorer this season behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Fans have called for the Swede to be dropped in recent weeks, but it's difficult for Mourinho to make such a decision. They clearly have a great relationship, Ibrahimovic has incredible fitness and, even when he isn't playing well, he scores so often. Since the turn of the year, he's been off the boil, but still has three goals in six games.

If United's players can finish half of the chances they usually create, they will be in a great position to win this, but Watford aren't about to roll over.

On the back of a difficult few months, they've enjoyed a couple of good results recently, beating Arsenal and Burnley. Their win at the Emirates was achieved with just 26 percent possession and half as many shots at Arsene Wenger's team, which should serve as a warning to United.

However, after so many wasted opportunities to move up the table, there's no excuse for United not getting the job done this weekend, and putting the pressure on the teams above them with a win.

Scott is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @R_o_M.