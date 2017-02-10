Man United's congested fixture list allows Mourinho to assess his squad

Shaka Hislop and Sebastian Salazar make their picks for a crucial Prem weekend at both ends of the table.

This midweek has been a rare one without a Manchester United game, a short respite with a third of the season left and the team in four competitions. The run-in starts now, for of the 15 weeks that are left before end of the season, United could be playing in all but the two reserved for the March international break. That is the demanding schedule that could happen if the team reached the Europa League and FA Cup finals, then drew against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round next week at Ewood Park.

The Football Association have abolished replays at the quarterfinal stage for this season, but if United were to continue their cup progress that has already seen them play 14 ties this term, the fixture congestion will become what Jose Mourinho fears.

All in all, United could play 67 matches this term and while the squad has depth and has been fortuitous in its lack of serious injuries this season, it's still a considerable burden -- one that Mourinho has marked out on a chart in his office.

It's a nice problem to have, and the break this week has been appreciated -- not that United have stayed out of the headlines. On Tuesday, the club announced that season ticket prices would be frozen for a sixth successive season, with further discounts to youth season tickets to prevent the rising average age of fans at Old Trafford. The club have continued to communicate with and take on board suggestions from supporters.

On Wednesday, a sponsorship deal with a watch company meant their stars featured heavily in the media to promote it. The majority of the squad also joined local school children in an event to celebrate the work of the Manchester United Foundation in the local community.

On Thursday, the club's second-quarter financial results were delivered from the New York Stock Exchange. With so many games and home draws in cup matches, there was little surprise that match-day revenues are up. United are also on track to deliver record revenues for a football club for a year, projected at £530-540 million -- and all that while the team are still sixth in the league.

Even without games you can't escape United in the headlines, which is exactly how the current chiefs at United want it because of the appeal for the many sponsors that the club courts and is continuing to court.

Talking in an investors' call on Thursday, executive chairman Ed Woodward said that Mourinho is happy "where we are as a squad" adding that "there will be continual improvement and we don't have to churn large number of players".

That has been the ideal since 2013 when Woodward took charge and he said that the squad didn't need "re-tooling". Subsequent managers felt that it most definitely did, just as any future managers would should Mourinho not stay in charge.

Limiting the number of signings helps with costs; United's wages rose by 14.2 percent "primarily due to new player acquisitions".

Despite noises that all is well, there's more than one version of the truth in football. United's manager or Woodward is unlikely to talk down any players they're preparing to move on. And every player, as United hope with Antoine Griezmann, has their price. In Griezmann's case, the buyout is €100 million, not that the Frenchman has the personality to push for a move and a clean exit from Atletico Madrid.

Would United, for instance, really refuse £30m from a Chinese team for the depreciating asset that is Wayne Rooney given his more peripheral role in the team? That sum still buys a very good footballer, an Eric Bailly or Henrikh Mkhitaryan or a striker who scores more goals than those around Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Neither Bailly nor Mkhitaryan earn close to what United's captain receives, even though his wages, like the rest of the squad, are heavily incentivised.

And while United are usually predators in the transfer market, picking off the best talent from rivals, they're not always top of the transfer tree. Real Madrid will always fancy their chances of signing Madrileno David De Gea, so expect speculation to tick over on that one like it will with Griezmann.

Mourinho is the master of the destiny of most of the players, the man to work out if Luke Shaw has a long-term future at the club or if he needs to bring in a another proper left-back, rather than rely on cover as he has done for most of this season.

Those players, some of whom feel a very strong bond with their boss, have plenty of games left to influence his opinion, starting with Watford at home on Saturday, one of only three teams to beat United in the league this season. And then it doesn't stop, the four cup ties out of then ten matches to follow on from Watford, including the League Cup final.

One of the appeals in signing Mourinho was that he's the closest that a club gets to being a guarantor of immediate success. He thinks it's fair to be properly judged after three years, though opinions will have been fixed before then and he wouldn't have gone beyond one season at Real Madrid had he not defeated the all-conquering Barcelona side to win the Copa del Rey in 2011, picked up 92 points in the league and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Too many drawn matches and not enough goals means Mourinho knows it's almost impossible to win the title this season, yet United need to maintain momentum to get a top-four league finish. The players will see significant cuts to their contracts if they don't, something they're well aware of.

They need to do likewise to win the cups Mourinho so desires, those tangible markers of success -- for nobody ever organised a trophy parade for coming fourth. Six months down, three months and four competitions to go.

Andy Mitten is a freelance writer and the founder and editor of United We Stand. Follow him on Twitter: @AndyMitten.