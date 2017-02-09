Luke Shaw's Man United exit would be a huge shame given his age, potential

Luke Shaw could play a big role for Man United but it seems as though he'll never get the chance.

"When you play for United you must always be ready, always try to get the best from yourself... if you keep trying to do this and produce the performance, then you always get a chance. But if you do not, then you are out quickly."

These were Henrikh Mkhitaryan's recent words, in an interview with German publication Sportbild, but they are now proving especially resonant for Luke Shaw. Mkhitaryan's start at Old Trafford was far from easy, as has been well-documented, but he has recently emerged as perhaps Manchester United's most decisive creative force. Shaw, on the other hand, appears more likely than not to leave the club in the summer.

From one perspective, it all seems so unfair.

Shaw arrived at the club as then the most expensive teenager in world football (a title he soon conceded to the similarly embattled Anthony Martial) only to be greeted by Louis van Gaal's public proclamation that he was unfit. Having overcome that challenge, he started the following season in superb form, only to be sidelined for months with a horrific leg injury. Mourinho had been keep to take Shaw to Chelsea while he was still there but since joining United, he's been less than underwhelmed by the England international. He singled him out for criticism following that catastrophic 3-1 defeat to Watford in September and Shaw has barely featured as a regular since. He has had 14 outings in total, only seven of which have been in the league.

The worse news for Shaw is that United have become far less accommodating at the back in his absence. Building his teams as ever from the back, Mourinho is apparently happier to persist with players who will first be defensively disciplined, with enterprise in attack coming a distant second. Shaw has many gifts as well as the concentration to be a fine defender, but his greatest asset is his exceptional acceleration down the flank both with and without the ball. His positioning, in Mourinho's eyes, presumably ranks some way beneath first-class and we can only assume that his manager is less than enthused by what he is seeing each day on the training ground.

Julien Laurens joins the FC show to weigh in on the heavy speculation linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United. Craig Burley feels both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have equal roles in Man United's squad both now and the future.

Shaw's struggles also give us a better idea of what Mourinho is looking for in his ideal left-back. On the face of it, one of the more surprising features of his team has been the reintroduction of Matteo Darmian to the starting line-up. Then again, he has often put out teams where one of the full-backs is more attacking than the other; in this case, Antonio Valencia is the one given more freedom to go forward. It's a conservatism that suits Darmian well, since the Italian rarely looks too comfortable in the final third or, indeed, too far beyond the halfway line.

The greatest criticism of Mourinho's current approach is probably that it costs his wide players the chance to attack closer to goal. Because Mourinho is selecting left-backs (Daley Blind is another one) who are either not particularly quick or ambitious in their movement, this means that the forward directly ahead of them can't play as close to the penalty area as they need for maximum effect.

One of Martial's best performances of the season, his effervescent first half against Liverpool, came when he was right out on the touchline as opposed to those 10-15 yards further infield, where he could truly have exploited gaps between the right-back and the centre-back.

If Shaw is indeed to leave, he will not be short of suitors. Despite all the criticism, his style is ideally suited to the Premier League and he's still only 21. There are few of United's rivals whom he would not materially improve, and it would be bitter indeed if he were to prove the missing piece in any of their respective assaults on the title.

The teams most in need of his services are probably Liverpool and Manchester City but the enmity between those clubs and United would likely preclude such a move. Instead, as is widely rumoured, he could find himself competing for a starting spot at Tottenham Hotspur with Danny Rose, who has been excellent this season.

Shaw's departure would be disappointing for a couple of reasons. First, there is his obvious potential and secondly, there is the remarkable character he's shown to come back from a broken leg that might in previous years have ended his career. It would be no surprise if that setback had curtailed some of his confidence but it would be a shame, particularly given his youth, if he were not given more time at United to regain it.

Shaw seems certain to make a great success of his career though much to the regret of many supporters, it now looks that this will not be at Old Trafford.

Musa Okwonga is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow on Twitter: @Okwonga.