Mkhitaryan helps increase Man United's scoring but more is needed

Craig Burley feels both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba have equal roles in Man United's squad both now and the future.

Jose Mourinho hails Henrikh Mkhitaryan's progression as he continues to adapt at Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho explains why he abandoned the 4-4-2 and how it affected his team's performance.

Not everyone associated with Manchester United was convinced by the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan last year. The club's principal German scout had doubts and didn't recommend the Borussia Dortmund player; he did similar when United bought Shinji Kagawa from the same club in 2012. The scout felt that, while Mkhitaryan had been excellent in 2015-16, he was anything but in previous seasons.

United disregarded the advice and Mkhitaryan, who has the same agent as Paul Pogba, has proved to be a popular addition. The fans like him, as do his teammates, though there have been times this season when there were serious doubts about his Old Trafford future. Not that he was initially given much opportunity to have anything approaching a past at the club.

United's first Armenian player started only one of the opening 12 Premier League games -- and that was a disastrous first half in September's Manchester derby. Since returning to the lineup at Everton two months ago, though, Mkhitaryan has started in eight of 11 league matches, including each of the last six.

On Sunday, he was man of the match at Leicester after scoring one goal and assisting another for Juan Mata. As well as the win, the three goals United managed were much-needed by a low-scoring team that have drawn too many games so far this season.

It is one thing for fans and players to be optimistic of climbing from the current position of sixth toward the top four -- a Champions League place is the most important aim for most at the club, both on and off the pitch -- but games are starting to run out. Further, United's last four away matches are likely to be at Burnley, Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs. To date, those four clubs have lost a combined six games at home this season.

In terms of rivals' results, though, the weekend was good to United. They trail Arsenal, who lost their second straight game, by two points and Liverpool, beaten at Hull, by just one. That top-four finish looks far more achievable than at the end of last week and the contribution of the fleet-footed No. 22 is playing an important part.

Mkhitaryan started on the wing at Leicester but the 4-4-2 formation didn't work. The logic was reasonable: Jose Mourinho didn't want Zlatan Ibrahimovic isolated against central defenders Wes Morgan and Robert Huth, so he played Marcus Rashford as a striker.

Another motivation for the setup was the desire for more players to contribute goals; Ibrahimovic leads United with 15 in the league, a total that dwarfs the five from Mata, Pogba's four and three each from Mkhitaryan and Rashford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, middle, was the goalscoring catalyst for Manchester United at Leicester.

Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic and Mata added to their totals at Leicester but not before United struggled to get the ball to the front pair in a dull opening 20 minutes. At that point Mourinho made a pre-arranged change, with Mkhitaryan moved into the No. 10 role and Rashford to the left where he'd been effective as a substitute in the last away league victory at West Ham.

United clicked immediately and the 3,000 travelling fans singing their United-themed version of "Something Tells Me I'm Into Something Good" were suddenly watching something that they didn't need to be told was very good indeed.

United went ahead after 42 minutes when Mkhitaryan broke from midfield, showing deceptive speed that meant Morgan couldn't even get close enough to foul him. Ninety seconds later, a bad day got worse for the Leicester captain, who happens to be a United fan, when Ibrahimovic got free to score through Morgan's legs.

Four minutes after half-time, Mkhitaryan's one-two with Mata demonstrated how important he can be to build-up play. Leicester's defenders didn't track either man and, all of a sudden, United had scored three times in seven minutes and were on the way to their biggest away league win this season.

The goals output prompted fans to sing about going to Wembley later this month and to pay tribute to the Busby Babes on the eve of the 59th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster. Several United supporters travel to Munich on Feb. 6th each year and 30 were present on Monday.

For an otherwise low-scoring side, United have done well against Leicester this season, netting seven times in two league games. The champions, though, are in freefall and away fans tormented the home faithful, many of whom streamed out of the ground well before the end of Sunday's game, with chants of "Cheerio" and "Going Down" ringing in their ears.

While Leicester seek to avoid the ignominy of going down a year after winning the league -- Man City were the last team to do that in 1938 -- United are looking up at the other end of the table. Mkhitaryan will be a key man, though he still has much to do.

One productive game against Leicester doesn't make him the new Paul Scholes and Mkhitaryan was rightly admonished by David De Gea for his role in allowing the wall to split in front of a Riyad Mahrez free kick. Mkhitaryan also should have done better than shooting over in the 82nd minute. Thirty seconds later, he was untidy in possession and had to chase back when he lost possession. Still, it's his first season in England and his improvement has coincided with that of his club.

United went into the Leicester game unbeaten in 14 league games, a run that consisted of seven wins and seven draws. A repeat -- 28 more points -- over the season's last 14 would leave United on 73 points, a total that has been enough for a top-four finish in five of the last six seasons.

Not that you know quite what you're going to get from game to game, as Mourinho's United continues to come together.

Andy Mitten is a freelance writer and the founder and editor of United We Stand. Follow him on Twitter: @AndyMitten.