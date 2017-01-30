Henrikh Mkhitaryan magnificent as Manchester United thrash Leicester

Jose Mourinho explains the tactical shift that saw Manchester United sweep Leicester aside.

Leicester may be the Premier League champions -- a sentence that looks more remarkable with each week they falter -- but they were picked apart 3-0 by Manchester United on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's men scored three goals in quick succession either side of half time and they were inspired, not for the first time in recent weeks, by the brilliance of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Positives

Mkhitaryan was magnificent, with Juan Mata not far behind, and you wonder just how much more potent United's title challenge would have been if the Armenia playmaker had been used more regularly a little earlier in the season.

Negatives

United's midfield again started very slowly, with several misplaced passes and some ponderous movement, but they found their rhythm as soon as Mkhitaryan fired the team ahead.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Mourinho was rewarded for an eye-catching selection -- no Anthony Martial, no Luke Shaw -- with a comprehensive victory. The only blemish was the omission of Martial, who could not even get a few minutes as a substitute, and whose position at the club is beginning to look perilous.

Nevertheless, the manager's tactical shift paid off. He switched Mkhitaryan to the No. 10 role and Marcus Rashford out wide and from there, the Armenian and United took off.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David De Gea, 6 -- Only truly tested once, when he plucked a drive from the air in the first half. One of his quietest afternoons at the club. Was booked late on for time-wasting.

DF Antonio Valencia, 7 -- Composed and hard-working in defence and tireless in attack, though his final ball was of variable quality. Claimed a good assist for his ball into the box for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make it 2-0 soon after Mkhitaryan's opener.

DF Eric Bailly, 7 -- Looked very comfortable on his return to the side, passing and sweeping up with authority.

DF Chris Smalling, 7 -- Passed the ball forward with urgency and subtlety, helping United to dominate higher up the pitch.

DF Marcos Rojo, 7 -- Surprisingly selected ahead of Shaw and Daley Blind at left-back but got forward well in the first half, drawing a good save with a powerful shot from distance. A little unlucky to be withdrawn at the interval, but he feel awkwardly towards the end of the first 45 so perhaps this was a precautionary move.

MF Ander Herrera, 8 -- His high work ethic was again crucial to United's dominance of possession, and he shook off a sluggish early start to assert control of the game.

MF Paul Pogba, 7 -- A more defensive brief than usual, but he adjusted well after some sloppy early passing, his increasing intensity and precision allowing United to be more decisive. Was surging regularly into the final third by the end.

MF Marcus Rashford, 7 -- Popped up on either flank at the start, and ended up mainly on the left, where his exceptional pace and quick feet stretched Leicester throughout. Should have done better with a first half half-volley with the game goalless, though he probably deserves more time in a central role.

MF Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 9 -- The game's star man, he was the first to lift United from their early torpor, combining cleverly with Mata and then a little later going it alone to score his team's spectacular opener. Endlessly threatening on the break or against a deep-lying defence, and devastating in the space just behind Ibrahimovic.

MF Juan Mata, 8 -- An eventful game. Lucky not to receive a straight red card for a late and dangerous tackle on Jamie Vardy in the first half. Linked up superbly with Mkhitaryan for his goal, where he dismantled Leicester's defence as expertly as he had all afternoon. Inexplicably missed a late chance, but by then his intelligence with and without the ball had long put the game well out of sight.

FW Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 8 -- One of his most committed all-round performances, where he made mighty defensive headers, collected the ball in his own area and led counterattacks. Was found going past men on either flank at times and scored United's crucial second just before half time.

Substitutes:

DF Daley Blind, 7 -- Came on for Rojo after the break and Leicester failed to threaten down his flank, his clever positioning giving Rashford the freedom to get forward at will.

MF Marouane Fellaini, N/R -- An abrasive presence almost from the moment he entered, he looked a little off the pace.

MF Ashley Young, N/R -- Made a couple of good late runs with and without the ball, though much of the conversation will be around why he and not Martial was introduced in those last few minutes.

Musa Okwonga is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow on Twitter: @Okwonga.