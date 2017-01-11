Marouane Fellaini will be grateful for Mourinho support after fans' criticism

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop can't see why Marouane Fellaini has earned a new Manchester United deal.

When Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini sent a late, looping header into the net in the EFL Cup semifinal first-leg win against Hull on Tuesday, his gleeful gallop to the side of the pitch to embrace Jose Mourinho might just have given cause for thought to some in the stands at Old Trafford. The display of affection from his teammates and his manager should provide a reminder that the man many have been quick to castigate is valued by those around him.

The cheer and song for Fellaini, which met that sight, will have offered some satisfaction to the big Belgian, but that moment was in contrast to a rather different wave of noise from the stands last month, one which he will not have forgotten. The boos ringing around Old Trafford as Fellaini entered the fray for the final minutes of Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Tottenham came as a result of his costly error at Goodison Park the week before. Defending a 1-0 lead in the dying minutes against Everton, Fellaini's rash lunge on Idrissa Gueye had gifted a late penalty and two points to his former club.

That flip between two extremes -- lambasted then lauded, for two fleeting moments a matter of weeks apart -- is the reason why many footballers treat supporters with wary caution. They see them as fickle, never far from being ready and willing to turn.

Fellaini's time at Old Trafford has been turbulent, to say the least. His every pass to a teammate has, at times, been met with sardonic cheers from the stands; his substitution received with a wave of ironic applause. I have seen players crumble under such onslaught, at smaller clubs, under a weaker glare from the media. In the changing room, having seen a teammate treated that way, it always leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

What it means to be a supporter is a debate that has strong viewpoints on both sides of the advertising hoardings. Supporters feel they should be entertained; that they react to the offering before them; that they pay good money and therefore have the right to voice their views.

Footballers know that without fans the game would mean nothing. They make special moments on the pitch all the more invigorating and more memorable. Frustration is vented at every game, in every stadium -- understandably so, it's human nature -- but to boo your own player, one who is giving his utmost for your club, is a different matter altogether.

Jose Mourinho has shown his faith in Marouane Fellaini despite some Manchester United fans' criticism.

In a difficult spell with one club during my career, I was on the receiving end of jeers and boos from the crowd. When I heard it, my first thought, and urge, was one probably best left unwritten.

Just as when anyone doubts you, there is a determination to show that they're wrong. Even the strongest personalities can feel chastened by such targeted criticism. Football is best played with fluidity and freedom. Fear of failure, of what others think or might say, congeals the mind and the body and takes character to play through and overcome.

I remember dreading the announcement of my name before kickoff. My ears pricked to gauge the mood and I was quick to question its tone. A player can change the crowd's mind, of course, and I did. In some instances supporters must accept a player's limitations, but acknowledgment and respect for the commitment and resolve you've displayed can go a long way too.

Fellaini may never be accepted as "a Manchester United player," as has often been said. He lacks elegance, a definable role and his association with David Moyes, who signed him, and Van Gaal, whose football was dull and monotonous, made him a scapegoat during a tumultuous period for the club. But United are stirring again under Mourinho, a manager who asks for utter devotion to the cause and in Fellaini that commitment can never be questioned.

Marouane Fellaini has struggled to win over Manchester United fans following his move from Everton in 2013.

While Mourinho supported Fellaini, both in public and private, he did not feel the need to confront the crowd over his treatment. He knows when to pick his battles, to use his words to greatest effect, and did so after the win against Hull when he asked the fans to "improve for the big match on Sunday."

"My invitation is don't come to the theatre, come to play. Play with us," he said.

He knows that a raucous atmosphere makes a huge difference for the players on the pitch. When roars of support flow from the stands like waves, it's invigorating, a rush that drives you on as though the adrenalin tap has been turned wide open.

On the flip side, nerves, anxiety or discord in the crowd can induce a claustrophobic atmosphere for a team as much as an individual; a weighty, draining cloud that sweeps tension across the pitch. To excel, to reach the greatest heights, supporters and players need each other.

Mourinho knows that, and supporters should too. They will need each other on Sunday.

Gregor is a former professional footballer who played over 300 games in the English Football League. Twitter: @GregorRoberts0n.