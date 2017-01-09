Mourinho right to ask Man United fans for a better Old Trafford atmosphere

The FC panel react to Jose Mourinho's criticism of his Man United players for celebrating their first goal against Hull.

Jose Mourinho is still feeling his way into some of the nuances of being Manchester United manager. He only learned last month that the term "Man U" isn't really appreciated by some fans and that supporters at away games would appreciate it if he acknowledged them at full-time, rather than disappearing down the tunnel. Mourinho had not previously done that because he believed players should take the credit, but now he has started to join in.

Mourinho loves the support he gets, especially when United play away from Old Trafford. But after Tuesday's EFL Cup semifinal first leg win against Hull, he urged fans to create a better atmosphere for the Premier League visit of Liverpool this weekend.

"The players have to improve, I have to improve and the fans have to improve for the big match on Sunday," he said. "Today, our performances were enough to win but for Sunday we all have to improve. We have amazing fans, I can only say fantastic things about them, especially because you see the real fans when the moment is not good and when the moment was not good we had amazing fans behind us. Sunday is a special match for us, for United fans. My invitation is don't come to the theatre, come to play, play with us."

Mourinho is right. United fans are incredible in their loyalty and numbers, but Old Trafford can be flat. There are many reasons why, from the abolition to standing terraces to increased ticket prices, and the in-ground atmosphere is an issue that has been covered consistently in the 27 years that I've edited the United We Stand fanzine.

As a kid, I used to get the bus from Urmston, which is three miles away, and it was packed with fellow local youngsters going to the match and paying their admission fee at the turnstiles. That culture disappeared in the mid-1990s and with it went any consistency in the atmosphere at Old Trafford. It's a far cry from the fan experience in countries like Turkey, Germany, Greece, Italy or Argentina.

The decline is a shame, because England was the leader in terrace culture for so long; the place from where chants and fashions and even hooliganism emanated, to be replicated around the world. Italian ultras wore white trainers inspired by films like "The Football Factory," while other gangs adopted Anglicised names.

None of which is to say that fan culture is not still strong and Old Trafford at its best can still be a seething cauldron of redness. There remains nothing like the roar when United are chasing a winner at home, with the primal screams of fans hollering for victory.

That's when everyone becomes vocal, not just those who know the words to the songs and feel they should be singing at every match. Mourinho felt it when he brought his Porto team to Old Trafford in 2004. In an interview last month he used the term "hell" to describe to me what Old Trafford was like for him and his team. The result really mattered to the home crowd and he felt that.

Fans want their teams never to give up because they don't give up themselves, not when they watch consecutive 3-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool as they did under David Moyes in 2014, or when they endure two seasons under Louis van Gaal; one end of Old Trafford didn't see a single United goal for three months during the Dutchman's time in charge.

Tuesday night can't be dismissed as "only" being the League Cup because of the best atmospheres at Old Trafford came in the same competition, a semifinal against Middlesbrough in 1992, though the Stretford End terrace was still open then. Maybe Tuesday night would have been louder had Newcastle, who were narrowly beaten by Hull in the previous round, been the opposition and brought 9,000 fans, rather than the 1,500 who came from East Yorkshire.

Mourinho was wily to prick fan consciousness ahead of Sunday. He knows the regulars are firmly onside and have been throughout this season. He just wants more from them and, buoyed by nine straight wins, has the confidence to ask for it. Roy Keane did something similar when he questioned the Old Trafford crowd after a particularly quiet night against Dynamo Kiev in 2000.

A lack of atmosphere, created in part because the match-going culture has been lost to a generation of fans, is a problem for many big clubs. That's why Barcelona and Real Madrid have introduced singing sections in recent years, both with success. It's why the Premier League have listened to fans and capped away tickets at £30 and it's why clubs like United are in talks to actively try and encourage more young fans to attend games.

Such moves should be welcomed and, if home fans walking to Old Trafford on Sunday in freezing temperatures feel that they have to make more noise to stay onside with their manager, then he will have made the right call to speak out.

Andy Mitten is a freelance writer and the founder and editor of United We Stand. Follow him on Twitter: @AndyMitten.