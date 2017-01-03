Rooney's place in Manchester United history will always be debated

Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
LIVE 88'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
2
0
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Home: 1/200  Draw: 33/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
0
0
LIVE 44'
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 21/10  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 18/5  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Rooney's place in history is debatable

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

UPDATE: Evans takes Rooney's shirt after all

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Rashford superb in easy FA Cup third-round win

Man United Player Ratings Scott Patterson
Read

Rooney closes on record; United cruise

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates his winner against Crystal Palace.

FA Cup defence begins vs. Reading

Manchester United Musa Okwonga
Read

Manager Watch: Mourinho vs. Guardiola

Manager Watch Arindam Rej and Jonathan Smith
Read
Jaap Stam

Stam not after Old Trafford nostalgia

English FA Cup Mark Ogden
Read

Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Stam's top moments at Man United

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

Will the top clubs chase the FA Cup?

FA Cup John Brewin
Read

Mitten: Mourinho's mood is relaxed

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Rooney must take charge of destiny

Manchester United Mark Ogden
Read

Makelele made Chelsea target Bakayoko

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Lassana Diarra

Diarra history makes China deal possible

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

United need Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Transfer Rater: Smalling to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Mitten: Rashford's match-winning role

Manchester United Andy Mitten
Read
 By Scott Patterson
Share
Tweet
   

Rooney's place in Manchester United history will always be debated

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.
Wayne Rooney reflects on equaling Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record.
Jose Mourinho reflects on the significance of Wayne Rooney tying Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goal record.

On Saturday against Reading, Wayne Rooney scored his 249th goal for Manchester United. He kneed Juan Mata's cross into the net, whereupon immediately focused on Sir Bobby Charlton, whose record the current club captain now shares. (This is, of course, if we don't count -- as United do not -- the two goals Charlton scored against Verona in the Anglo-Italian Cup; the record really stands at 251 goals.)

Regardless, the reaction to Rooney's goal was mixed. There are many United fans, who believe that records are there to be broken, that the 31-year-old has spent the best years of his career at the club and has been hugely important to the success enjoyed during his time there. As such, he is totally deserving of the accolade.

Since joining United in 2004, Rooney has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two League Cups and the FIFA Club World Cup. While his form has been on a significant decline over the past three years or more, there's no denying that, when he was at his best, he was one of the club's most important players, if not the most important.

During 2009-10, for example, United's hopes of success rested on Rooney's shoulders. He scored 34 goals in 44 games, including the winner in the League Cup final, but an ankle injury suffered against Bayern Munich towards the end of the campaign more or less ended United's season. Rooney missed a title-defining match against Chelsea; United lost and ultimately finished second behind the Stamford Bridge club.

It's a shame for Rooney that, in the one season he really starred, he wasn't rewarded with the major silverware he deserved, though he was also named footballer of the year. He has spent much of his United career sacrificing himself for the sake of the team, playing out of position to allow the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy or Cristiano Ronaldo to steal the show.

In his early years, Rooney was adored by United supporters. He gave everything, working tirelessly for and matching that hard with top ability. He would score important goals and wheel away kissing the badge on his shirt. He talked about how he wanted to spend his entire career at the club and become a legend at Old Trafford.

However, in late 2010, things changed. Whether he was advised badly or had his head turned by the prospect of earning more money elsewhere, Rooney's request for a transfer caused a divide among fans that exists to this day. Especially because, while the player has always denied it -- not surprising as he still plays for United -- it appeared that Manchester City was Rooney's chosen destination.

Wayne Rooney's place in Manchester United history will always be debated by supporters.

Fans were relieved to see Sir Alex Ferguson play a blinder in a subsequent press conference. In front of the world's media, the manager came across as bemused when he talked about his confusion over Rooney's decision to leave a club that had done everything for him.

Following that, Rooney couldn't get away with claiming United no longer matched his ambition and then sign for City, who had just finished fifth. He insisted he had made the biggest mistake of his career and was rewarded with a huge new contract. United finished the season as champions again and Rooney scored in the Champion League final.

Two years later, Rooney was asking to leave the club again, but this time it was Ferguson who confirmed it. Rooney was linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the summer of 2013 and, as opposed to denying the rumours, the only statement he made at the time was to deny reports claiming he had changed his Twitter bio to remove "Man United player." 

United again refused to sell and Rooney again signed a lucrative new contract. Unlike in 2010, though, his performances didn't warrant him becoming the club's top earner, but United were desperate. Following Ferguson's retirement, they were no longer in a position of strength and so bowed to Rooney's demands.

While fans who forgave Rooney in 2010 were just as quick to gloss over the second incident, the player himself revealed in 2015 that he'd told the former manager it was time to go, though he stopped short of saying he made an official transfer request: "I went in to see [Ferguson] and just said 'if you are not going to play me then it might be better for me to move on,'" said Rooney in a BBC documentary

As a result, there are many who would rather United's all-time leading scorer was someone, who wholly dedicated his career to the club. When discussing footballing legends, it's hard to think of someone more impressive than Charlton, so to see his name replaced in the record books by a player like Rooney is hard to take for some. After all, the only reason he's been at the club long enough to score so many goals is because United refused to sell him on the two occasions he asked to go.

That said, how can you deny legendary status to anyone who has scored 249 goals for their club? What's more, to have done so by the age of just 31 -- Charlton was four years older when he netted his final United goal -- is remarkable and deserves praise, even if Rooney is not the player he once was.

The debate will rage on and fans on opposite sides of the argument will not be united. That said, they probably would all be able to agree that Marcus Rashford replacing Rooney as top scorer in 15 years from now would be well received by everyone!

Scott is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @R_o_M.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.