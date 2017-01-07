FA Cup holders Man United welcome old friend Stam to Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho looks ahead to an important pair of cup ties for United, starting with the visit of Reading and Jaap Stam.

After Man United won their seventh consecutive match, Mark Ogden looks at what Jose Mourinho is doing right.

Manchester United host Reading in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with the dominant story being the return of Jaap Stam to Old Trafford. The Dutch defender manages the visitors now but, as a player, was one of the finest centre-backs to ever play for United.

Stam won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, before he was sold to Lazio in 2001. The story of his departure from the club still attracts considerable attention, given that many -- including Sir Alex Ferguson himself -- believe it to have been premature.

Fifteen years later, 44-year-old Stam is another of Ferguson's former players pursuing a career in management and his early progress has been impressive. Halfway through his first season on the touchline, Reading side are third in the Championship, behind Brighton and Newcastle.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given Stam's coaching pedigree -- his previous post was as an assistant for Ajax -- Reading's ascendancy has been based upon a passing style. What is more surprising, given Stam's fearsome defensive presence as a player, is that his new team are not particularly strong at the back.

However, despite having conceded 32 times in 24 league games, they have won eight of their last 10 in the Championship and have a talent for prevailing in close matches. Reading have scored only 36 times this season but, with a nod to some of Ferguson's best teams, they seem capable of finding goals at the right time.

United should be short of complacency and high in confidence. Though they have won their last six games in the Premier League, they remain in sixth position, as they continue to pay the price for a poor start to the season.

The FA Cup is therefore a much more realistic prospect of silverware for the holders. Jesse Lingard's spectacular winner was a rare highlight of Louis van Gaal's second season in charge and, in hindsight, it may be regarded as a turning point; it gave United the taste of winning again.

Mourinho will be mindful of the sluggishness with which United began their 2-0 victory over West Ham on Jan. 2, in which they only found momentum after substitutes Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford were introduced. As a result, it might be that Lingard, who did not take his chance as a starter, will be on the bench on Saturday as he was at Wembley last May.

Anthony Martial was superb vs. Middlesbrough two games ago and should be pushing for a return to the starting line-up. Meanwhile, Mourinho confirmed that Wayne Rooney will start having recovered from a minor injury and it is a credit to the coaching staff that almost all of United's forwards -- the exception being the maligned Memphis Depay -- look as if they are approaching their best form.

Several of United's home performances this season, in contrast to last year, have been characterised by great intensity from the opening whistle, with only indecisive finishing and excellent goalkeeping preventing those games from turning into routs.

Mourinho, in looking to apply pressure from the beginning, must think who he can rest while retaining that level of energy. The obvious candidate for rotation is Michael Carrick, whose freshness is vital to United's pursuit of qualification for the Champions League.

Like Stam, Mourinho has struggled at his new club to create a team in his own defensively-disciplined image, but the latest indications have been positive for United. Since his team were dismissed 4-0 at Chelsea in October, they have been notably less generous at the back.

Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones have returned to form and fitness, providing an underrated platform from which United's midfield and attack have begun to flourish. It is interesting to speculate whether that defeat to Antonio Conte's side was a catalyst for United's current form.

Whatever the case, Mourinho has seemingly adopted a more aggressive approach to cup competitions as the season has progressed, so Reading are unlikely to find their hosts in charitable mood. It is difficult to see anything other than victory by a goal or two for Mourinho's men.

Musa Okwonga is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow on Twitter: @Okwonga.