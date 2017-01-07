Jaap Stam's five most memorable moments at Manchester United

Reading manager Jaap Stam is expecting a strong Man United line-up when the two teams meet on Saturday in the FA Cup.

Don Hutchison and Alison Bender preview some of the more noticeable fixtures from the third round of the FA Cup.

Jaap Stam returns to Old Trafford on Saturday as Reading manager to face his former club Manchester United, and it will bring back fond memories of how he became a vital player in a golden era.

Stam was a totemic figure who showed hardness and commitment. He was strong in the air and on the ground but was often measured with his tackling and passing too. He also had pace. Zinedine Zidane summed it up nicely when he spoke about the Dutchman, simply saying "what a beast."

There are many moments that can be picked out from Stam's career at the club, but here are five of the most memorable.

Scores first and only goal against Leicester City

The strike pairing of Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole had already ripped Leicester apart at Filbert Street in January 1999, with Yorke bagging his first hat trick for the club and Cole netting twice, but an unfamiliar name was added to the score sheet in the final minute to make the score 6-2.

David Beckham supplied the cross, and Stam was there to side-foot the ball in. Beckham grabbed hold of the Dutchman in celebration, and there were smiles all around the United team, including a wide one on the face of Stam himself.

Helps 10-man United win thrilling FA Cup semifinal against Arsenal

Stam would visibly relish the intense battles United had with Arsenal during this period, and the most demanding of those triumphs came in the 1999 FA Cup semifinal replay at Villa Park. The defender had broken up a couple of threatening attacks, but he was also the man whose knee deflected in a Dennis Bergkamp shot to make the score 1-1 in the 69th minute.

A test of character followed, and it became even more difficult when Roy Keane was sent off, lunging into Marc Overmars five minutes later. United's defence stood firm, though, and a Peter Schmeichel penalty save, then a Ryan Giggs wonder goal, won them the game in epic fashion.

Ronny Johnson, Jaap Stam and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrate Manchester United's thrilling win over Arsenal.

Emerges off the bench after injury as United win FA Cup final

The Dutchman sustained an Achilles problem, forcing him off in a 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers and raising fears that he might miss both the FA Cup final and the subsequent Champions League final. It improved, though, in the days leading up to the final, and Stam was named as a substitute at Wembley. As he sat on the bench, the chant that United fans sang about the defender ("Yip Jaap Stam") reverberated around Wembley.

Stam came off the bench for the last 12 minutes and helped United hold on to their 2-0 lead over Newcastle United. Then, four days later, played the full 90 minutes (plus injury time) in a sensational Champions League final win.

Wins back-to-back UEFA European club Defender of the Year awards

The UEFA European club Defender of the Year prize was handed to Stam in both 1999 and 2000; the accolades served to highlight what an impact the Dutchman's performances had around the continent. The man who played behind Stam in the first of those years, demanding goalkeeper Schmeichel, summarised the centre-back's contribution nicely by saying he was the best defender he had played with in his career.

"In the Treble-winning season, he proved himself as one of the best-ever defenders," Schmeichel said.

The Dane left after the Treble-winning season of 1999, but Stam stepped up as a defensive leader the following year and was even better.

Returns from injury to guide United to third successive title

Stam missed more than four months of the 2000-01 campaign with his Achilles injury and surgery after playing in just the Charity Shield and four league games. It was a tough absence for Stam; he looked a different player when he returned. He made his comeback by playing 65 minutes in a 3-0 win at Bradford City, and the Dutchman bravely went on to make another 17 appearances in all competitions in that campaign. Stam helped the team secure a third successive title in his third season at the club, but it was to be his last full campaign as a United player, as he controversially exited at the start of the next one.

