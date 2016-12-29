Rashford, Mata form devastating duo off bench for Manchester United in win

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored as Man United downed a 10-man West Ham to move a point outside the top four.

Paul Mariner wonders if Man United's sub-par early season results will end up affecting their current surge for top four.

Jose Mourinho is not focusing on his unbeaten run record, instead urges Man United to get back points they've dropped.

Jose Mourinho delves into how he feels about some of the recent decisions that have gone against Man United.

Manchester United claimed their sixth successive Premier League win over a West Ham United side harshly punished by two Mike Dean decisions -- a red card against Sofiane Feghouli in the first half and an offside goal awarded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the second.

The result was tough on the home side, who were actually more creative for large parts of the first half despite having less of the ball, but Jose Mourinho took full and ruthless advantage with his substitutions. United may rue not having made a stronger start to the season, but they are looking like a very cohesive unit now.

West Ham United West Ham United Manchester United Manchester United 0 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Positives

Paul Pogba again controlled midfield, and Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford proved to be excellent substitutions. Ibrahimovic, though quiet, was also decisive.

Negatives

The passing and movement in the first half was very slow, with United trying too often to move through a congested midfield instead of using the width. They also lacked creativity from the left-back position and Jesse Lingard missed when it would have been easier to score.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Mourinho made five changes from the 2-1 win against Middlesbrough and responded to a slow first half for his team by introducing Mata and Rashford in the second half -- the two players who ultimately decided the game. He switched to three at the back to put pressure on the home side and was rewarded for that overload with two goals.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David De Gea, 8 -- Made three fine saves when the game was goalless and West Ham looked dangerous, and his distribution was again very good.

DF Antonio Valencia, 8 -- Got forward well as the game went on and made smart interceptions whenever his opposite man stepped forward.

DF Phil Jones, 7 -- Was central to the game's decisive moment, fouled by Feghouli who was then dismissed. Was solid throughout and even threw body swerves at one point to play the ball out from the back.

DF Marcos Rojo, 7 -- Produced a performance where he did not stand out, but in the best sense; he went unnoticed because he was quietly efficient. One of Mourinho's true successes this season.

DF Matteo Darmian, 6 -- Had a reasonable game in defence, but was not aggressive enough as an outlet when his team needed him in attack.

Juan Mata scored Manchester United's first goal in the 2-0 victory over West Ham on Monday.

MF Michael Carrick, 7 -- Was outwitted on a couple of occasions early on by West Ham's attackers, but grew in influence and some of his short passing into feet was excellent.

MF Ander Herrera, 7 -- Was as industrious as ever, though many of his efforts generated more heat than light. Could have been better at finding Pogba as he broke forward.

MF Paul Pogba, 8 -- The only thing his game was missing was a goal. Put two efforts narrowly wide with either foot and was very good at breaking up play and then getting forward, playing very well in tight spaces in the final third. Dominant.

FW Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 6 -- Put in a reasonably subdued outing, as he struggled to penetrate a massed defence. Had some good moments, but was not as incisive as recent weeks.

FW Jesse Lingard, 6 -- Should have scored a first-half chance and though he pressed well from the front, he did not provide the creativity that United needed. Was unsurprisingly withdrawn.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 7 -- Was fairly quiet and lost possession more than he would have liked, but was on hand -- as he so often has been in the last few matches -- when truly needed to score the game's decisive goal.

Substitutes

MF Juan Mata, 9 -- The attack immediately had more structure when he came on and he deserved his opener. West Ham could not track him throughout.

FW Marcus Rashford, 9 -- Was devastating almost from the moment of his introduction, and his dribble and pass to assist Mata illuminated this game. A forward of rare intelligence.

DF Chris Smalling, 7 -- Came on to add ballast to the United defence and return them to a back four. Was diligent and risk-free.

Musa Okwonga is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow on Twitter: @Okwonga.