Martial and Pogba outstanding in Manchester United's late show vs. Boro

On Sir Alex Ferguson's 75th birthday, Manchester United conjured a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough that was worthy of his best moments -- though this is now indisputably Jose Mourinho's team.

United overcame Zlatan Ibrahimovic's controversially disallowed goal and a one-goal deficit to win, claiming two late strikes to cap a performance of sustained intensity. Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba were the scorers, which was just reward for their magnificence.

Positives

Martial and Pogba were outstanding, but beyond that United showed a resilience and a determination that bodes very well for the rest of the season. By half time they already had 15 attempts on goal, and they struck the woodwork three times, moving the ball swiftly through midfield despite the absence of Michael Carrick through illness.

Negatives

Daley Blind was disappointing, caught in possession in dangerous areas and uncertain in distribution going forward. Chris Smalling did not look fully in command and was culpable for Middlesbrough's opener through Grant Leadbitter.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Mourinho showed that United could overcome the loss of Carrick with a team that attacked from the off, and made the changes at the right moment. He may have erred by playing Marouane Fellaini ahead of Juan Mata, but his attacking substitutions paid dividends in the end, giving United the momentum they needed to carry them over the line.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David De Gea, 7 -- Had little to do and was blameless for Leadbitter's opener, exposed by a knock-down between his back four. Calm in possession as always. Nonchalant, in fact.

DF Antonio Valencia, 8 -- More enterprising as the game went on, and by the end was effectively operating as a right-winger, allowing his attackers to operate in a tight front three. Also tracked back well whenever needed.

DF Eric Bailly, 7 -- Stepped forward with marked confidence, at one point beating a couple of men on the dribble before being stopped on the edge of the box. Resolute at the back.

DF Chris Smalling, 5 -- An underwhelming performance, in which he lacked positional sharpness. His passing was good, but his anticipation of danger was below par.

DF Daley Blind, 5 -- Did not seem to get into the rhythm of the match. Was dispossessed on the left flank in the first half, leading to a fine chance for the visitors, and misplaced some passes in attack which he would normally make with ease.

MF Ander Herrera, 8 -- Got through a prodigious amount of work as usual, breaking up the visitors' attacks and giving Pogba the platform to perform at his best.

MF Marouane Fellaini, 7 -- Had a reasonable game, going close with an early header and passing the ball fairly well. Made a crucial block with the game goalless.

MF Paul Pogba, 10 -- His long passing was outstanding, he tracked back with diligence, he struck the post with an overhead kick and he headed a superb winner. Aside from that, he moved the ball through midfield either by beating his man off the dribble or combining well with his fellow attackers. Superb.

FW Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 7 -- A quiet outing by the remarkable standards of recent weeks, yet he was narrowly wide with a fine effort after beating two men and combined well in deep-lying positions with his midfielders.

FW Anthony Martial, 9 -- Was narrowly behind Pogba as man of the match. Struck the post from distance with a powerful drive, produced a delicate cross for Ibrahimovic's disallowed goal, and crashed home the equaliser in the closing stages of the game. Beat his opposite man time and again on the dribble, and could have scored two or three. A terrific return to form.

FW Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 7 -- Held the ball up very well and was creative as he dropped deep, scoring a goal that was disallowed for a high foot. Proved crucial in the buildup for Martial's goal.

Substitutes:

MF Juan Mata, 8 (for Fellaini, 64) -- Prompted United's attack, spreading and switching the play with his customary intelligence. Almost scored.

DF Marcos Rojo, 7 (for Blind, 64) -- Came on for the struggling Blind and was a more than capable, that flank looking much more secure as a result of his arrival. A real turnaround in form for him these last few months.

FW Marcus Rashford, N/R (for Smalling, 72) -- Superb from his first touch. His first dribble almost led to an equaliser and he was a constant threat down the left.

Musa Okwonga is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow on Twitter: @Okwonga.