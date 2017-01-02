Paul Pogba's progress: Manchester United star beginning to make his mark

Shaka Hislop says Paul Pogba is finally coming into his own at Manchester United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba has settled into his role and is no longer trying too hard to impress his club.

Craig Burley says Zlatan Ibrahimovic is proving he can still deliver after he and Paul Pogba led Man United past Palace.

Paul Pogba was attracting criticism at the start of the season but now has many pundits purring after an upturn in fortunes at Manchester United, culminating in a dramatic, late winner for him against Middlesbrough on New Year's Eve.

The France midfielder's evolution has been fascinating to watch since he arrived from Juventus in the summer with high expectations. Following his world-record £89.3 million move, he made a slow start, but after some initial struggles, Pogba has delivered a more encouraging return.

It is no coincidence that improvement has occurred after manager Jose Mourinho moved him from a deep starting position into a more advanced role -- regularly playing on the left of a midfield three -- and constructed a more balanced, settled lineup. These days, the Frenchman is less likely to be seen as a bystander and more likely to be a talisman, as he proved in his latest display.

Here is a look at how Pogba evolved in his time at United over 2016 -- with Mourinho himself predicting that the best is yet to come in 2017.

AUGUST

United matches played: 2, Minutes: 191

Output: Goals: 0, Assists: 0, Chances created: 3

Involvement: Touches of the ball: 214, Shots: 10, Shots on target: 2

After all the hype and teasing by the player on social media, Pogba's summer transfer saga was finally concluded in time for him to play against Southampton on Aug. 19, which was United's second league game of the season, and then Hull City. Mourinho started off the season by using him in one of the deeper midfield roles in a 4-2-3-1 formation -- and there was evidence of energy but at that stage little end product.

The United manager admitted after the Southampton game that Pogba was learning to play with the team, saying: "One day he can play more offensively than he did today". Those statements would later be proved right.

SEPTEMBER

United matches played: 5, Minutes: 478

Output: Goals: 1, Assists: 0, Chances created: 9

Involvement: Touches of the ball: 503, Shots: 9, Shots on target: 3

A mouthwatering game started the month -- against local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford -- and it went badly for United and Pogba as they were beaten 2-1 with the scoreline flattering the home side. He was undisciplined and ineffective as City ran rings around United in the first half.

Things did not get much better for him in the games that followed as United kept on losing, with the Frenchman producing poor displays in the defeats at Feyenoord and Watford. At least at Vicarage Road he produced an effort that struck the crossbar while the score was 0-0.

There was finally something to properly cheer on Sept. 24 though, as Pogba powerfully headed in his first United goal and gave a high-class display in a 4-1 demolition of Leicester City. He came back down to earth in the following match though, again looking held back in deep areas of the field as United won 1-0 against Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba scored his first Manchester United goal in the September win over Leicester.

OCTOBER

United matches played: 6, Minutes: 552

Output: Goals: 2, Assists: 0, Chances created: 13

Involvement: Touches of the ball: 503, Shots: 22, Shots on target: 5

Pogba began the month by wasting chances in the frustrating 1-1 home draw against Stoke City, but there were some encouraging signs in his build-up play. When he went away on international duty and scored the only goal of the game for France away against Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier, it was a reminder of his class, which had not been seen enough in a United shirt at that stage.

Another big game arrived on Oct. 17 against Liverpool at Anfield, and Mourinho played him as the No. 10 in a 4-4-1-1. It was another frustrating display from Pogba who failed to influence the game -- but at least the manager was showing his intent to involve his most expensive signing more in advanced areas of the field.

Pogba then delivered a big performance -- which included scoring a penalty and also curling another shot into the top corner -- during a 4-1 win against Fenerbahce, leading Mourinho to hit back at "Einsteins" who were doubting the Frenchman. Mourinho wasn't being so bullish three days later though, when his team were humiliated 4-0 at Chelsea with Pogba again flopping in a big game.

The player started on the left of a midfield three -- which many had wanted to see -- in an EFL Cup win over Manchester City with both Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick alongside him for the first time, but he gave a mediocre display. He began the next game -- in the league against Burnley -- in a deeper role and again produced minimal positive impact. Pogba was moved to the left of a midfield three in the second half. Seeing him there was soon to become a familiar sight.

NOVEMBER

United matches played: 5, Minutes: 410

Output: Goals: 1, Assists: 1, Chances created: 7

Involvement: Touches of the ball: 432, Shots: 11, Shots on target: 5

Pogba again had a bad start to the month, limping off injured after just half an hour in the 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce. He played through the pain barrier in the next game though, smashing in a goal and looking assured in a 3-1 win at struggling Swansea City. Pogba was joined again in midfield by Carrick, with the Englishman starting for the first time in the Premier League this season and back on the field for the first time since the EFL Cup game against Manchester City.

There was then the confidence boost of another World Cup qualifying goal when Pogba headed in against Sweden in the international break. He then backed that up with a positive performance in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford in his favoured role -- where the Pogba, Herrera and Carrick midfield combination started for the first time in a Premier League game.

Pogba got even better in the next game as he netted twice in United's 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord and shone again in the following match, providing an eye-catching assist for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United. That was his first assist for United. Finally, he was stringing together consistent, quality performances.

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have shown signs of forming an effective partnership.

DECEMBER

United matches played: 7, Minutes: 630

Output: Goals: 2, Assists: 3, Chances created: 16

Involvement: Touches of the ball: 702, Shots: 32, Shots on target: 11

This was a month in which Mourinho started with a midfield combination of Pogba, Carrick and Herrera in every Premier League game until Carrick was left out due to illness on New Year's Eve.

There was a setback in Pogba's progress when he put in an error-filled display in the 1-1 draw at Everton, but there was then a more positive contribution away against Zorya Luhansk as he delivered another smart assist for Ibrahimovic, with whom he was showing signs of developing a fine understanding.

Pogba was unlucky not to score in United's game against Tottenham when he hit the bar with a free kick during a good personal display. Then Mourinho's men went to Crystal Palace and that partnership with Ibrahimovic continued to blossom as Pogba scored one goal from an assist by the Swede (albeit with suspicions of handball and offside)and then delivered a fine pass for the veteran striker to brilliantly score a late winner in the 2-1 victory.

The 23-year-old impressed again in a 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion then followed that up with another classy display in the 3-1 victory against Sunderland on Boxing Day, setting up another goal for Ibrahimovic and also hitting the post.

The true Paul Pogba was emerging and that continued in the final game of the year when Pogba was again impressive. Against Middlesbrough, he hit the post with an overhead kick in the first half and then with just four minutes left finished 2016 in style with a dramatic, match-winning header.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.