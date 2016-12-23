Trending: Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo in China snub

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares his feelings on how his first season in the Premier League is faring.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks Marcos Rojo's contribution to Manchester United and how he has fit into the squad.

MAN UNITED: Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Manchester United can still win the Premier League title this season, though he "could be happier" with their current position, the striker told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

- Ibrahimovic has hailed "one of a kind" Lionel Messi, and believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be just as successful were he to ever leave Spain.

REAL MADRID: Cristiano Ronaldo's agent says the superstar rejected an offer from a Chinese Super League club that would have paid him over €100 million ($105,581,500) per year. The unnamed club were willing to pay Real Madrid a transfer fee of €300m ($316,744,500).

ARSENAL: Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny will miss at least four games while on international duty at the African Nations Cup.

- Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi will be fit for Sunday's game against Crystal Palace, handing Arsenal a big injury boost going into 2017. However, left-back Kieran Gibbs will miss the match with a knee problem he sustained during Monday's win over West Brom.

BARCELONA: Amid links to a move to the Chinese Super League, Turkey international Arda Turan said he is "very happy" in Catalonia where he has a contract that runs until 2020.

CHELSEA: The Blues lead off our Transfer Talk blog for Friday, with several outlets reporting that Antonio Conte's league leaders could make a move for Swansea's Fernando Llorente as a backup option to striker Diego Costa.

WEST HAM: Slaven Bilic has said "no way" to rumours that the club are weighing up a loan deal for Man United striker Marcus Rashford. The Croatian boss, never at a loss for words, added about transfer silly season: "Of course, you are bombed with names and everything. They are also very cheap, dying to come, and they have a little West Ham tattoo."

TOTTENHAM: Harry Kane says Tottenham cannot afford to drop points at Watford on New Year's Day ahead of the grudge-match against Chelsea on Jan. 4.

LEICESTER: Claudio Ranieri has ruled out a January move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel by insisting Liverpool have "no chance" of luring the Dane away from the King Power Stadium.

HULL CITY: Hull boss Mike Phelan has confirmed he wants Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson to boost his club's Premier League survival bid. Jenkinson, 24, has been restricted to five cup appearances this season for Arsenal, who are ready to let the right-back head out on loan or leave on a permanent transfer.

MLS: Landon Donovan came out of retirement to help his old club LA Galaxy in their push for the 2016 MLS Cup. The league's all-time leading scorer is now in talks to continue playing in the 2017 season with Real Salt Lake, according to an ESPN FC source

SWANSEA: Bob Bradley expressed disappointment at his firing as manager of Swansea City, but also said he felt that owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, as well as chairman Huw Jenkins, lost their nerve in sacking him just 85 days after being brought on board.

- Meanwhile, the club have ruled Ryan Giggs out of the running to take over as manager of the Premier League club, sources confirmed to ESPN FC on Thursday.

ENGLAND: Gareth Southgate held talks with Wilfried Zaha earlier in December in a bid to keep the Crystal Palace winger committed to England.

- Gylfi Sigurdsson has blamed media pressure for England's defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016 this summer.

