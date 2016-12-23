Europe's top scorers in 2016: Zlatan needs two to overtake Lionel Messi

The ESPN FC crew discuss Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sweltering form and what it means for Manchester United moving forward.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could end 2016 as the calendar year's highest goal scorer in the top five European leagues.

The Swede needs to score once against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in the Premier League on New Year's Eve to go joint-top of the list on 51 goals with Lionel Messi -- while a brace would give him first place outright.

The other leading European leagues -- Spain's La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 -- are all on a winter break, meaning that only the English Premier League's players have a chance to add to their 2016 tallies before the year ends.

Here is a look at the players who are top of the goal-scoring tree in all competitions and how their year has gone.

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona, 51 goals)

Messi missed out on the Ballon d'Or to Cristiano Ronaldo, but his former boss at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola, still described the Argentine as being "on another level" to other players last week.

Messi's phenomenal goal tally in 2016 is an indicator of that talent, in a year in which he displayed a variety of outstanding skills in different areas of the field -- not just goal-scoring.

He was a prolific driving force as Barcelona won the La Liga and Copa del Rey double and balanced that domestic success with helping Argentina to another final, this time in the Copa America, although he missed a crucial penalty in the shootout defeat against Chile before retiring from international football then changing his mind.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, 50 goals)

Despite being 34-years-old at the start of the calendar year, Ibrahimovic managed to score an incredible 50 goals in the 2015-16 season with Paris Saint-Germain, including a double in the Coup de France final win over Marseille to reach the figure -- and picked up a domestic clean sweep of trophies for his club for the second year in a row.

Ibrahimovic reflected on his time at PSG by saying "I came like a king, I left like a legend" and the next stop in his club career was a reunion with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. The pair had been together at Inter Milan and struck up a close relationship, with the Swede netting 17 goals in all competitions for United so far this season.

3. Luis Suarez (Barcelona, 48 goals)

Suarez signed a new contract this month until 2021, which includes a €200 million buyout clause, and his feats in 2016 highlight why he is so appreciated.

For the first time in seven years, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo did not finish as La Liga's top scorer: Suarez took the crown with 40 goals during 2015-16.

The Uruguayan reached the 40-goal mark by striking a hat trick which clinched the La Liga title, as Barcelona won 3-0 at Granada, and he collected last season's Golden Shoe (given to the leading goal-scorer in domestic European football). He has also impressed so far in 2016-17 -- scoring 12 in La Liga.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 42 goals)

This was an unforgettable year, even for a man with his sky-high standards, as Ronaldo won the Champions League with Real Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal. Those two successes came in very different circumstances -- as he struck the decisive kick in the penalty shootout against rivals Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, but had to watch much of the Euro 2016 final on the sidelines after being forced off with injury.

Either way, he had been influential in both runs and reward for his personal efforts came when he took the Ballon d'Or prize for the fourth time in his career. It was a quieter year of goal-scoring for him but Ronaldo ended 2016 with a flourish, scoring a hat trick for Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

5. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, 39 goals)

Lewandowski was the runaway top scorer in the Bundesliga last season -- scoring 30 goals to become the first man to reach that landmark in the German top flight since Dieter Muller 39 years earlier.

The Poland striker's goals helped Bayern become the first German club to win four titles in a row and he scored both in the title-clinching 2-1 win at Ingolstadt.

So far this season, he has 12 to his name in the Bundesliga and has been an important figure in trying to make manager Carlo Ancelotti's new system work. Lewandowski's threat from free kicks have been a valuable weapon in his armoury this year, as well as the impressive play as a No. 9 which he is known for. Last month, he scored a stunning free kick against Atletico Madrid which he called "beautiful."

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.