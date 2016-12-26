Man United face battle to break down Sunderland on David Moyes' return

Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.

On Boxing Day, Manchester United, in pursuit of their fourth successive league win, face Sunderland, a relegation-threatened team whose recent form has given their supporters some cause for optimism.

With a nod to Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," you could say that the two managers involved represent the Ghosts of Old Trafford Past and Present. Of course, following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes endured a disastrous few months at United, and had a similarly difficult time at Real Sociedad before arriving at Sunderland.

Fortunately, Mourinho looks to be making a much better fist of his appointment. His team is finally putting together some measure of form to match the encouraging performances of the last few weeks, and it is possible that he will welcome Henrikh Mkhitaryan back into the team too.

Of late, the Armenia playmaker has been behind much of the dynamism in the team's attack, so much so that there was a degree of concern when he was injured in the closing stages of the 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Yet he was absent for arguably United's most complete performance of the season, a 2-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion, and so now his immediate return to the starting lineup is not guaranteed.

Mkhitaryan's creativity will probably be useful at some point during this fixture. Sunderland's last two games have seen them lose 1-0 to Chelsea and then defeat Watford by the same margin -- two very close contests against some of the division's more combative teams, suggesting that Moyes is adding some resilience to his side.

Mourinho, thorough as he is, will know that Moyes is best suited to games where his team is the underdog, compelled to sit deep and attack on the break. As a result, he will have to have a degree of patience when Sunderland come to Old Trafford. The visitors do not offer the greatest danger in their attack -- they have scored just 15 times in 17 matches, the second-lowest amount in the division -- but, in Jermain Defoe, they still have of the sharpest forwards in the Premier League.

Defoe, despite his team's failure to generate many chances, has still managed to net eight times in 14 games, and his movement with and without the ball will be a challenge for Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

Jones and Rojo, though, have been one of the surprises for United in these last few matches. Their performances, both individually and as a partnership, have been far better than most could reasonably have expected. Jones has been beset by injury for much of his time at Old Trafford, making many wonder if he would ever recapture his best form.

Meanwhile, Rojo has shown very good positional sense, but the caveat is that he still has a tendency to make bad fouls that less lenient referees would have punished severely. That being said, he and Jones have contributed to a backline which has conceded only five times in the last eight league games, which is some turnaround following the trauma of that 4-0 defeat away at Chelsea.

David Moyes will be looking to frustrate Jose Mourinho on Boxing Day.

The key question will be how United can break Sunderland down. Against Chelsea, Moyes deployed what was effectively a seven-man defence, ensuring that Diego Costa had very little room in which to operate. It is no coincidence that the main threats came from players occupying wide areas -- Willian and Marcos Alonso -- and that the winning goal came from a deep-lying midfielder, as Cesc Fabregas stepped forward to provide the decisive strike.

If this game is a reliable guide then Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- who for all his strengths is much less mobile than Costa -- may be set for a frustrating afternoon. This also puts a particular responsibility at the feet of United's wingers, likely to be Jesse Lingard and one other, to stretch the play. This game is also likely to highlight the importance of full-backs who can act as playmakers, a quality that Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia, for all their diligence, have not shown too readily.

In a game where Sunderland would rightly and presumably be happy with a point, Paul Pogba must take best advantage of the space that will open up before him as the midfield drops off. He has often been criticised for the haste with which he shoots from distance, but his shooting will be an asset against Sunderland -- even as he goes up against Jordan Pickford, who has already proven himself a very fine shot-stopper.

United look as though they will just have enough to prevail against their visitors, but the game may well be as attritional as that 0-0 draw against Burnley. On both teams' current form, it is set to be a long afternoon at Old Trafford.

Musa Okwonga is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow on Twitter: @Okwonga.