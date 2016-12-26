Manchester United steadily improve but early-season regrets remain

The ESPN FC crew discuss Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sweltering form and what it means for Manchester United moving forward.

Grade: C+

Positives:

Manchester United have started to play football the fans want to watch. As frustrating as some of the results have been this season, there can be no complaints about the way they have approached their games. Going to Old Trafford is an enjoyable experience again.

In recent years, United's big-name signings have struggled, with Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria standing out as huge flops. By contrast, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba have impressed in the opening months of 2016-17.

For Ibrahimovic to move to the Premier League in the twilight of his career and become one of the top scorers, with the most goals for United at this stage of the season since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002, is incredible. Pogba hasn't earned the same plaudits but has controlled many games and Mourinho seems to have found a better position for him to play well.

A surprising positive has been the performance of United's defence, even though so many of the players were dismissed by the fan base at the beginning of the season. Since returning from injury, Phil Jones has been great and even Marcos Rojo hasn't looked like a major concern.

Manchester United won their last three Premier League games before Christmas.

Negatives:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a world class player but it took until December to finally see glimpses of that. Whether his previous exclusion was down to a power play from Mourinho or the player really did need to toughen up following a woeful performance on Manchester derby day, remains unknown. For him to pick up an injury on the back of him starting two games and scoring in each one was really frustrating.

Marouane Fellaini was chosen over Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera for far too long, with Carrick especially going underused for too long. Meanwhile, after he returned from a broken leg, there were hopes that Luke Shaw would discover his brilliant form from the start of last season, but he's failed to impress the manager and has had more injury issues.

And as happy as the fans may be to see their team playing attacking football again and carving out many chances, that doesn't make so many draws easier to deal with. Against Stoke, Burnley, Arsenal, West Ham and Everton, United were clearly the best team and should have won. The 10 dropped points are the difference between their current position of sixth and second.

Star man:

Herrera. United's best football under Louis van Gaal usually came when Herrera was in the side yet the popular Spaniard often struggled to hold on to a starting place in his first two seasons.

Even with Mourinho, after Herrera started the first game of the season, he had to wait a further six weeks before getting in the league side again. Since then, though, he's been a regular starter, putting in impressive performances week in week out.

Following the way he battled at Liverpool, there was plenty of talk among fans about whether Herrera should be wearing the captain's armband. He gives 100 percent to every performance, wins the ball back time and again, picks out good passes going forward and will cover the whole pitch.

Ander Herrera has established himself as a key man in Manchester United's midfield.

Flop:

Marcus Rashford. The youngster hasn't played particularly badly but, in contrast to the great heights he reached last season, his performances this campaign have probably caused the biggest disappointment.

Mourinho is largely at fault for this, not playing the teenager often enough and forcing him out of position. Ibrahimovic has played for 90 minutes in every league game this season, bar one for which he was suspended, and that has left little opportunity for Rashford.

He has plenty of time to prove himself and there have been players who have clearly put in worse performances -- from Fellaini to Matteo Darmian -- but, in terms of failing to meet expectations, Rashford stands out.

Predicted finish: Top four.

United seem to have turned a corner over the past few weeks, getting the results their performances have deserved. They will sneak into the Champions League places by the end of the season.

Scott is one of ESPN FC's Manchester United bloggers. Follow him on Twitter: @R_o_M.