Riyad Mahrez, David Silva shine as Man City sacrifice style for substance at Wembley

Riyad Mahrez netted the lone goal of the game as Man City extended their streak of not conceding a Premier League goal to 10 hours in their win at Tottenham.

London, ENGLAND -- Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Wembley. Riyad Mahrez's sixth-minute goal was the difference on a difficult night when the three points were far more important than the performance.

Positives

It was a question of survival rather than skill as the flowing football had to be discarded on the dreadful NFL-marked Wembley pitch, which played as badly as it looked. But City dug deep to show their fighting qualities and produced the one moment of quality in an awful match.

Negatives

The defence gave up more opportunities than they have in recent matches. That should be expected against a title rival but Tottenham tried to exploit a weakness down the left-hand side with Benjamin Mendy looking particularly unhappy. Pep Guardiola has also been frustrated that his forwards haven't been clinical enough in recent weeks and they again missed chances to kill off an awkward encounter.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Guardiola took one look at the pitch and decided to go for a much more direct style of play. He jettisoned their usual controlled passing game with City looking to get forward as quickly as possible and keep the ball away from their own area with mistakes much more likely. It just about worked out but it won't have given him much pleasure.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Ederson, 7 -- While his opposite number looked indecisive on the terrible Wembley turf, Ederson trusted himself and his footwork. He was quickly out to tackle Harry Kane as he raced in clear on goal, while Hugo Lloris played safe in a similar situation. Had a big hand in City's goal as well.

DF Kyle Walker, 6 -- He tried to push forward as much as he could but had little joy. Defensively, the former Spurs full-back defended solidly and coped well with the dangerous Lucas Moura.

DF John Stones, 7 -- Up against his England teammate Harry Kane, who tried his best to throw him off his game with a physical display. But the defender is made of stronger stuff these days and held his own.

DF Aymeric Laporte, 7 -- Another solid display from possibly City's defender of the season. The Frenchman has also been the most accomplished at playing out from the back, but kept it much simpler at Wembley.

DF Benjamin Mendy, 5 -- Tough night defensively for the French full-back. He didn't look comfortable when isolated in one-on-one situations and was caught badly out of positions on several occasions.

MF Fernandinho, 8 -- The Brazilian battled and bullied for everything with so many loose balls in the centre of the pitch. The more finessed sides of his game had to take a backseat on a difficult evening.

MF David Silva, 8 -- Probably the only player at Wembley, who seemed untroubled by the horrible pitch. His exquisite touch was as sound as ever and he was typically involved in City's best moments.

The pitch at Wembley bothered a host of world-class players but didn't look to hinder David Silva's genius one bit.

MF Bernardo Silva, 7 -- After a great start to the season, deserved his start as Kevin De Bruyne continues his return to full fitness. He worked hard but found it difficult to be his usual creative best.

FW Riyad Mahrez, 7 -- The former Leicester City winger decided he wanted to play despite the tragic events at the weekend and gave everything. He got the early goal and looked skywards in his celebration paying tribute to the late Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

FW Sergio Aguero, 7 -- The striker never stopped running to try to pull the Spurs centre-backs out of position but it was a frustrating evening and he was taken off for the final 20 minutes.

FW Raheem Sterling, 8 -- City's biggest attacking threat and caused England teammate Kieran Trippier problems throughout. He completely outfoxed him with a delightful shoulder shrug before setting up Mahrez for the goal.

Substitutes

FW Kevin De Bruyne, N/R -- He came on to add more control in a nervy finish but got caught out a couple of times.

DF Vincent Kompany, N/R -- An unorthodox late change showed just how much City had to discard their usual principles.

FW Gabriel Jesus, N/R -- An injury-time change to eat up vital seconds.