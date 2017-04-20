Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus shows off his silky skills

After scoring three times in his first five appearances, Gabriel Jesus saw his roaring start to life at Manchester City cruelly stymied when he broke a foot against Bournemouth back in February.

However, it would appear the Brazilian striker's recovery has been just as prodigious, with City confirming the 20-year-old is already back in light training.

Indeed, the club shared a snippet of footage showing Jesus demonstrating his impeccable first touch and close control during a game of long-range keepy-uppies.

He may well have spent the last two and a half months on the sidelines, but Jesus certainly looks to be as sharp as the day he arrived.

On this evidence, the chances are we're going to see him back out on the pitch before the end of the season.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.