Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus shows off his silky skills

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 23/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 31/10  Away: 23/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Jesus shows off his silky skills

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Klopp ready to stump up £20m for Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Manchester City have the talent and the manager to make a run in the Champions League, but it's hard to know what to expect from Leroy Sane and co.

Sane deserves to beat Alli to YPOTY award

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read
Vincent Kompany and Manchester City celebrate the opening goal.

Kompany's case of what might have been

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

City slowly building under Guardiola

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Vintage game for captain Kompany

Man City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Read
Vincent Kompany and Manchester City celebrate the opening goal.

Macintosh: Man City get comfortable win

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read

Transfer Talk: Hart wants Italy stay?

Manchester City ESPN staff
Read

Manchester City wary of Southampton

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Man City's high-stakes FA Cup run

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

Transfer Rater: Ramsey to Liverpool

Transfers John Rooney, Footballwhispers
Read

Sanchez would solve Pep's problems

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Transfer Rater: Oxlade-Chamberlain to City

Transfers John Rooney, Footballwhispers
Read

Delph is important to Guardiola and City

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Could an era be coming to and end?

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

Silva garners praise but not headlines

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Mourinho eyes shock reunion with Ozil

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Yet another Bravo howler in City win

Man City Player Ratings David Mooney
Read

Marseille moving in on Arsenal's Giroud

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Darke: Pep vs. Jose has fallen short this season

Premier League Ian Darke
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus shows off his silky skills

After scoring three times in his first five appearances, Gabriel Jesus saw his roaring start to life at Manchester City cruelly stymied when he broke a foot against Bournemouth back in February.

However, it would appear the Brazilian striker's recovery has been just as prodigious, with City confirming the 20-year-old is already back in light training.

Indeed, the club shared a snippet of footage showing Jesus demonstrating his impeccable first touch and close control during a game of long-range keepy-uppies.

He may well have spent the last two and a half months on the sidelines, but Jesus certainly looks to be as sharp as the day he arrived.

On this evidence, the chances are we're going to see him back out on the pitch before the end of the season.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.