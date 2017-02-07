Claudio Bravo axe giving Pep Guardiola's master plan a chance

Man City jumped from fifth to second thanks to their comfortable 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Ever since Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola decided to take goalkeeper Claudio Bravo out of the firing line, his defence has looked far more solid than it had previously. The big story of the club's recent upturn in form has been the absence of Sergio Aguero and the role Gabriel Jesus has played, but it's what has happened at the back that's really calmed the fans down.

Willy Caballero -- who has remained in goal since the 3-0 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace on Jan. 28 -- has managed four clean sheets in his last five appearances and, while both of City's goalkeepers have kept five clean sheets this campaign, Bravo has played 12 extra games.

Of course, keeping the opposition out isn't all down to the goalkeeper. A defender making an individual error -- something that's been a common sight at City this season -- or maybe a sheer fluke or a huge deflection can ruin a clean sheet. To pin it all on who's between the sticks is much too simple.

Yet, for City this campaign, that's played a big part in how the team has performed. There are matches that prove to be exceptions, of course, but with Bravo in goal Guardiola's team generally look shaky and panicked, with the defenders seemingly lacking confidence or trust in their No. 1. They've made mistakes.

When Caballero's been in the team, especially since his return as a regular, there's been more calm among City's rear-guard and the number of errors has fallen dramatically. On the face of it, it's little wonder why the defensive record has become so much better since Guardiola dropped Bravo to the bench.

In Monday evening's 2-0 win at Bournemouth, Caballero's footwork was far more impressive than it's been for some time. Even before Guardiola was in charge of the club and had made the controversial decision to replace Joe Hart, the Argentine was generally considered the better distributor of City's goalkeepers.

Hart, for all his positives during his time at the club, has been consistently criticised for what he did with the ball at his feet. Given how poorly the transfer of Bravo has turned out, there's been an awful lot of revisionism about the England goalkeeper -- there were regular groans and grumbles at the Etihad whenever a Hart clearance dropped into touch or a drop-kick over the top sailed away from its intended target.

None of that is to undervalue how much better at shot-stopping Hart was than Caballero or Bravo, but that's not enough to demand a place in a Guardiola team. The decision to send the England No. 1 out on loan to Torino wasn't the manager's error, it was his choice of replacement.

While it's understandable that Hart would want to leave to continue as a first-choice goalkeeper, it's a shame that he didn't get the opportunity to work on his weaknesses with the new City manager. How much of Guardiola's decision had been made before he linked up with City isn't known, but Hart's poor Euro 2016 and hit-and-miss end to 2015-16 probably didn't help that cause.

Had he stayed with the club, he would have probably been fighting it out with both Caballero and Bravo still -- if Guardiola wanted a ball-playing goalkeeper, then he was always going to dip into the transfer market.

But, as Caballero dinked several passes out of his feet toward the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and, on one impressive occasion, Bacary Sagna in the victory at the Vitality Stadium, it's become clear that his ability on the ball has improved considerably. How much different life could have been had it been Hart that had had that six months of training?

Bournemouth attempted to push City back, stepping up high on dead-ball kicks and pressurising defenders in possession from open play. While the visitors didn't exert the same sort of dominance they had done in previous matches, they were more than comfortable with how Eddie Howe's side tried to ruffle their feathers.

Caballero dinked the ball over the press from goal kicks, and the defender passed through the gaps and into spaces to set up attacks. It's baby steps, but it seems like the supporters are starting to see Guardiola's master plan begin to sink in with his players.

City's goalkeeping problem will need to be addressed again in the summer. It's clear Bravo isn't the ideal option and his move from Barcelona has been a failure, while Hart is likely to be transferred in the summer and Caballero is out of contract.

However, if City's recent good run has shown anything then it's surely that the team needs a solid, dependable and confident ball-playing goalkeeper to be able to get anywhere with how Guardiola wants to play.

For all of the headlines about the team's attacking play, it's the shoring up of the defence that's been the key to climbing back up to second in the table.

David Mooney is ESPN FC's Manchester City blogger. Twitter: @DavidMooney