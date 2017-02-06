Trending: Gabriel Jesus injured as City go second, Champions League back

Man City jumped from fifth to second thanks to their comfortable 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola hopes Gabriel Jesus' injury is not a serious one and doesn't tarnish Man City's move into second place.

MANCHESTER CITY: City overcame an early injury to Gabriel Jesus to beat Bournemouth 2-0 and move up to second in the Premier League table.

- Pep Guardiola said after the match he will "pray" the injury to Jesus is not serious.

- Guardiola said he was delighted with Sergio Aguero's performance after replacing Jesus and that the Argentina striker is "so important" to City.

- David Silva was City's best performer against Bournemouth in Simon Curtis' player ratings.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Unai Emery and Luis Enrique's futures are in focus as Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona, Gab Marcotti writes.

- Borussia Dortmund are under pressure to maintain their positive momentum against Benfica, Stefan Buczko writes.

- Can Real Madrid defend their Champions League title? Jessica Lopez assesses the previous winners' campaigns.

BARCELONA: Former Barcelona director Marc Ingla believes there was "friction" between Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the years they spent together in Catalonia.

- Luis Enrique has confirmed that Barcelona are looking into the possibility of signing a new right-back after Aleix Vidal was ruled out for the rest of the season.

- Frank De Boer says fellow former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman deserves to manage the Camp Nou club, a position that has long been the Everton manager's dream.

MAN UNITED: Tottenham are being linked with a move for Anthony Martial in Tuesday's Transfer Talk.

- Former United defender Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that Martial can become a star at Old Trafford.

- Still sixth but not stagnant, Man United remain in contention on four fronts, Andy Mitten writes.

LIVERPOOL: Jordan Henderson admits the players felt they owed manager Jurgen Klopp and the club's fans after a miserable month.

Liverpool's win over Tottenham provided a jolt of confidence but they must now translate that form to games against the bottom clubs, David Usher writes.

LEICESTER: Former Leicester star Gary Lineker believes his former club should offer Claudio Ranieri "a job for life" despite their current relegation battle.

- Tony Evans on how Leicester have gone from fairy-tale champions to relegation battlers.

- WATCH: The ESPN FC crew say Leicester's big names have gone missing this season.

