Trending: Gabriel Jesus injured as City go second, Champions League back
Here are the latest stories for Tuesday.
MANCHESTER CITY: City overcame an early injury to Gabriel Jesus to beat Bournemouth 2-0 and move up to second in the Premier League table.
- Pep Guardiola said after the match he will "pray" the injury to Jesus is not serious.
- Guardiola said he was delighted with Sergio Aguero's performance after replacing Jesus and that the Argentina striker is "so important" to City.
- David Silva was City's best performer against Bournemouth in Simon Curtis' player ratings.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Unai Emery and Luis Enrique's futures are in focus as Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona, Gab Marcotti writes.
- Borussia Dortmund are under pressure to maintain their positive momentum against Benfica, Stefan Buczko writes.
- Can Real Madrid defend their Champions League title? Jessica Lopez assesses the previous winners' campaigns.
BARCELONA: Former Barcelona director Marc Ingla believes there was "friction" between Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the years they spent together in Catalonia.
- Luis Enrique has confirmed that Barcelona are looking into the possibility of signing a new right-back after Aleix Vidal was ruled out for the rest of the season.
- Frank De Boer says fellow former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman deserves to manage the Camp Nou club, a position that has long been the Everton manager's dream.
MAN UNITED: Tottenham are being linked with a move for Anthony Martial in Tuesday's Transfer Talk.
- Former United defender Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that Martial can become a star at Old Trafford.
- Still sixth but not stagnant, Man United remain in contention on four fronts, Andy Mitten writes.
LIVERPOOL: Jordan Henderson admits the players felt they owed manager Jurgen Klopp and the club's fans after a miserable month.
Liverpool's win over Tottenham provided a jolt of confidence but they must now translate that form to games against the bottom clubs, David Usher writes.
LEICESTER: Former Leicester star Gary Lineker believes his former club should offer Claudio Ranieri "a job for life" despite their current relegation battle.
- Tony Evans on how Leicester have gone from fairy-tale champions to relegation battlers.
- WATCH: The ESPN FC crew say Leicester's big names have gone missing this season.
Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.