Trending: Gabriel Jesus injured as City go second, Champions League back

Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Trending: Jesus injured as Man City go second

Latest ESPN staff
Read
David Silva

Silva works his magic in the middle for Man City

Manchester City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Read

Man City shrug off Gabriel injury to win in style

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Ogden: Will the Prem strike back in UCL?

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Read

Trending: Conte avoiding Mou mind games

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Barkley to Man United

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Will Aguero return vs. Bournemouth?

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Man City ready to break transfer record for Dele

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Late win vs. Swans recalls spirit of 2011-12

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola looks to Pochettino and Klopp

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

Arsenal eye Hart as Cech replacement

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Marcotti: Aguero's future far from clear

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

What is Aubameyang's next move?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Youth progress yet to come under Guardiola

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Man City put faith in sparkling forward line

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read
Claudio Bravo

Man City's problem with Bravo

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

Your club's best and worst-ever buys

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read
Jose Mourinho

Trending: Mou takes swipe at Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Trending: Gabriel Jesus injured as City go second, Champions League back

Man City jumped from fifth to second thanks to their comfortable 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Man City jumped from fifth to second thanks to their comfortable 2-0 win over Bournemouth.
Pep Guardiola hopes Gabriel Jesus' injury is not a serious one and doesn't tarnish Man City's move into second place.

Here are the latest stories for Tuesday.

MANCHESTER CITY: City overcame an early injury to Gabriel Jesus to beat Bournemouth 2-0 and move up to second in the Premier League table.

- Pep Guardiola said after the match he will "pray" the injury to Jesus is not serious

- Guardiola said he was delighted with Sergio Aguero's performance after replacing Jesus and that the Argentina striker is "so important" to City

- David Silva was City's best performer against Bournemouth in Simon Curtis' player ratings

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Unai Emery and Luis Enrique's futures are in focus as Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona, Gab Marcotti writes

- Borussia Dortmund are under pressure to maintain their positive momentum against Benfica, Stefan Buczko writes.

- Can Real Madrid defend their Champions League title? Jessica Lopez assesses the previous winners' campaigns.

BARCELONA: Former Barcelona director Marc Ingla believes there was "friction" between Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the years they spent together in Catalonia.

- Luis Enrique has confirmed that Barcelona are looking into the possibility of signing a new right-back after Aleix Vidal was ruled out for the rest of the season.

- Frank De Boer says fellow former Barcelona player Ronald Koeman deserves to manage the Camp Nou club, a position that has long been the Everton manager's dream.

MAN UNITED: Tottenham are being linked with a move for Anthony Martial in Tuesday's Transfer Talk

- Former United defender Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that Martial can become a star at Old Trafford.

- Still sixth but not stagnant, Man United remain in contention on four fronts, Andy Mitten writes.

LIVERPOOL: Jordan Henderson admits the players felt they owed manager Jurgen Klopp and the club's fans after a miserable month. 

Liverpool's win over Tottenham provided a jolt of confidence but they must now translate that form to games against the bottom clubs, David Usher writes

LEICESTER: Former Leicester star Gary Lineker believes his former club should offer Claudio Ranieri "a job for life" despite their current relegation battle.

- Tony Evans on how Leicester have gone from fairy-tale champions to relegation battlers.

- WATCH: The ESPN FC crew say Leicester's big names have gone missing this season

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.