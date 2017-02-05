Guardiola, City face Aguero/Jesus dilemma ahead of Bournemouth clash

Pep Guardiola has spoken about City's season, Philipp Lahm and Bournemouth's tendency to defeat bigger sides.

Manchester City have never lost to Bournemouth, and looking at the form of the two teams going into Monday night's meeting, it's difficult to imagine that record changing any time soon.

In fact, the away side are chasing a record of their own. In 2001, Manchester United scored 17 goals in their first four Premier League meetings with Bradford. City have netted 13 in their first three with Bournemouth -- netting four on Monday night will match that tally, five would better it.

It may seem a little forward, but if this match goes to form, then it's not an impossibility. Without a win in their past six matches over all competitions and having conceded 19 times in that run, Eddie Howe's side are looking bang out of form. They've taken just two points since the beginning of January.

They can't be relishing a meeting with what has looked like one of the most rampant attacks in the league in recent weeks, as City have bagged nine goals in three games -- and created many more chances.

Sure, City struggled to find the net in their 2-1 win over Swansea and they were embarrassed in the 4-0 loss to Everton, but they have certainly looked far more potent in general since the turn of the year.

Raheem Sterling on the right and Leroy Sane on the left have been using pace and skill to break through the opposition at will -- they should be eagerly anticipating a trip to a porous Bournemouth side.

Both have been a big part of City's mini-renaissance. They've given the team balance that's allowed Pep Guardiola's side to stretch the game and create a number of one-on-one battles across the pitch. Given the opportunity to run at their defenders, Sterling and Sane can get City in behind their opponents quickly, creating chances for those in the middle.

Their high intensity pressing is also forcing the other team into mistakes. Since Gabriel Jesus has linked up with the forward line, the energy has been stepped up a gear, with the whole front three chasing lost causes to win back possession.

Whether or not Guardiola decides to stick with the exciting Jesus or to reintroduce what must surely be a fired up Sergio Aguero for the centre-forward position is almost irrelevant. It's difficult to escape the feeling that either would be in their element on Monday evening, given how Bournemouth have been leaking goals of late.

The big headlines will be created up front. If Aguero is left out again, then there will be more questions asked about his future, -- despite the club saying they want to keep him -- Guardiola insisting he's in next season's plans, and the Argentine's desire to stay.

Pep Guardiola faces a tough decision between the prolific Sergio Aguero (left) and the red-hot newcomer, Gabriel Jesus(right).

If the striker is brought back into the lineup, be it in place of or alongside Jesus, then it's inevitable the spotlight will be on every aspect of his performance -- from the runs he makes, the shots he attempts, and even the expressions on his face.

There's even the possibility that the manager could play them both, though it's difficult to say who should come out of the team to make way for Aguero.

Bournemouth have proven to be a good team for City to play since the Cherries won promotion to the top flight. They've scored at least four times in each of their last three meetings with the south-coast side and they've found Howe's team quite easy to break down.

The times City have struggled this season have been when their opposition have defended deeply and packed their own box to make it difficult to break down. Bournemouth aren't the sort of team that defend deep and, being the home side, there's more of an onus on them to do more than keep it tight and see what they can get.

Nothing should be taken for granted, of course, but Guardiola could be forgiven for expecting more of the same from his forward line.

With two points separating second place from sixth place, City will be eyeing up a good run over the coming weeks. A win on Monday would put them back into second in the table -- and the crunch time is on the horizon, as Guardiola's team take on Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea in succession beginning in mid-March.

Guardiola knows an assault on the title is now unlikely, but he'll want to be in pole position among the chasing pack for that run. It has to start by taking maximum points home from the Vitality Stadium, before the attention turns back to the FA Cup and Champions League the following week.

David Mooney is ESPN FC's Manchester City blogger. Twitter: @DavidMooney