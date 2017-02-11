Man City's late win vs Swansea recalls fighting spirit of 2011-12 title winners

Pep Guardiola has spoken about City's season, Philipp Lahm and Bournemouth's tendency to defeat bigger sides.

When Manchester City wrapped up the three points in last weekend's match with Swansea City at the Etihad, the shaky last-minute win may have greater significance to their season than many might have realised at the time.

It wasn't that they had managed to shake off a dogged Welsh side, who looked very much like clinching a hard-earned point. It wasn't that they had finally prevailed against one of many sides who have come to Manchester this season with only one thing on their minds: securing their defence. It wasn't that most of City's major rivals chose the same weekend to do passable impersonations of clubs intent on testing the waters of next season's Europa League. It wasn't even the scintillating emergence of young prodigy Gabriel Jesus scoring both goals in the closely fought 2-1 win.

It was the nature of the victory.

Not for a long time have City managed to throw off the shackles of blanket defence and come through in the dying seconds. This has until quite recently been Arsenal territory this season, with the North Londoners winning or saving a succession of games at the last breath.

Not since City's dramatic title-winning season of 2011-12 has the club had the happy habit of rooting out the three points from desperate situations. Manchester United before them, had developed a reputation for scoring deep into the time added on by referees -- the dreaded "Fergie Time" -- and City, ironically, as it was neighbours United that they were dislodging from the top spot, gladly took on the mantle of the last-minute winners.

The trait displays the unquenchable spirit to prevail, that winning mentality that can make the difference between the top dogs and the also-rans. The more you do it, the more you believe in this intangible spirit. It can be a heady cocktail for the players involved to imbibe. David Silva's postmatch Tweet that "City fight to the end" certainly rang true after the Swansea game, where circumstances would on another occasion have meant a City side passing feebly in front of a resolute 10-man defence as the match stuttered inexorably towards its denouement.

Not on this occasion, however. It was Silva who dug out one final right-wing cross, floated majestically onto the head of Jesus, whose header was saved by Lukasz Fabianski but spilled. There was Jesus, still marauding in front of goal, to swipe in the winner from a yard out.

Sergio Aguero's last-gasp winner vs. QPR in 2012 secured Manchester City a shock Premier League title.

The hope for City fans is that this win will resurrect City's late match-winning traits from 2011-12, which can be said to have started -- as strange as it may seem -- with the 6-1 demolition of Manchester United in October. If that match was all City, three of the six goals were scored after the 89th minute. More crucially, in the home game with a perky Tottenham side the following January, City pulled out a 95th-minute winner, scored with typical aplomb from the penalty spot by Mario Balotelli, to win the game 3-2.

The Spurs victory in particular instilled a steely resolve in the minds of the City players and when Chelsea came to the Etihad two months later, things were getting critical. With the Londoners hanging on grimly to a 1-0 lead that would have dented City's title challenge, up popped Sergio Aguero and Samir Nasri with a 78th- and 85th-minute turnaround that sealed all three points.

By the end of the month, with the finishing line coming into view, City were still trailing leaders United. A home game with Sunderland represented an opportunity to maintain the pressure, but incredibly with five minutes to play, City were trailing the perennial strugglers 2-1. Two goals in three late minutes from Balotelli and Aleksandar Kolarov turned the tables before the 86th minute.

When Arsenal did the same to City at the Emirates in the following match, the 86th-minute goal from Mikel Arteta -- ironically now sitting alongside Pep Guardiola on the City bench -- brought the house down and had many sections of the press crowing about City "bottling it".

At this point the club found itself eight points behind United with just six games to play. The all-important penultimate game took City to Newcastle, at the time a fiendishly difficult place to win in, and Yaya Toure's double -- the clinching second in the 89th minute -- set City up for the incredible season close vs. Queens Park Rangers.

What happened that afternoon, as City sealed their first title since 1968 with goals in the 92nd and 94th minutes to reverse a would-be calamitous 2-1 defeat into a championship-clinching 3-2 win will live long in the memory of all who witnessed it.

It is to this never-say-die attitude that Guardiola will now be hoping sticks to his players. If Swansea marks the rekindling of the spirit of 2011-12, City's 2016-17 title effort may not yet have been fully extinguished.

Simon is one of ESPN FC's Manchester City bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @bifana_bifana.