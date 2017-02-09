Manchester City await a youth player breakthrough under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero is still one of Man City's key players despite not featuring regularly recently.

Manchester City fans have been told the future is bright for some time. Reports from academy matches and the promise that comes with state-of-the-art facilities have left supporters eagerly anticipating their next graduate star.

The City Football Academy (CFA) campus was completed in December 2014. It transformed industrial wasteland and virtually unusable brownfield sites in East Manchester into a modern football facility.

Of course, just over two years on, it would be churlish to expect a raft of youth teams to have made the step up to the first team. However, it's difficult to escape the feeling it's a route that's almost impossible to traverse, despite the club's best efforts.

There are a number of factors. City play fewer meaningless matches than they used to, so opportunities are more limited when every point across 38 league matches matters. Whether needing Champions League qualification or aiming to win the Premier League title, City haven't had the luxury of worthless fixtures at the end of a season for some time.

Football management is short-term, too. Arsene Wenger is the longest-serving head coach in the top flight, while Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche make up second and third -- their tenures are both around the four-and-a-half year mark.

Is it any surprise managers are only focused on the here-and-now given the speed they're hired and fired?

Pep Guardiola is slightly different. He's possibly the safest manager in the sport -- City spent years coveting him for the role and it would be ludicrous for them to sack him so soon after gearing everything towards his stewardship.

That the Catalan hasn't been more willing to give the likes of Pablo Maffeo and Angelino a try in the first team speaks volumes for the gap that still needs to be bridged. Both defenders have been shining lights in City's Elite Development Squad (EDS), yet between them have barely featured in the first team.

City have stagnated at full-back. Pablo Zabaleta's legs no longer work as quickly as his brain on a regular basis and his deterioration in form is clear to see. Bacary Sagna has been impressive but can have his off-days while Gael Clichy fluctuates wildly in form, and Aleksandar Kolarov has often been moved to centre-back.

If there was no chasm between the EDS and the first team, perhaps Maffeo or Angelino could have deputised more often than they have? It's telling both were sent away to Spanish second-tier side Girona on loan in January -- the left back was there a month before being sent to Mallorca after not getting a sniff of a first team opportunity.

Pablo Maffeo impressed against Manchester United in the EFL Cup but has yet to feature in the Premier League.

The worry is that those two hot prospects will follow the same route others have from the City academy. The pattern has been there for some time: players make it to the bench, get the odd cup appearance and then sent away on loan to gain experience before they're sold.

Micah Richards was the last academy graduate to become a regular, and he broke through in 2005 -- three years before Sheikh Mansour's takeover, nine before the new facilities were opened.

Others are finding it difficult to bridge the gap, too. Kelechi Iheanacho was criminally underused by Manuel Pellegrini, but after a couple of below-par performances he's now comfortably behind Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in Guardiola's thinking for a system that only features one centre-forward.

Aleix Garcia got no game time during a spell when Fernandinho was suspended and both Ilkay Gundogan, Fabian Delph and Fernando were injured.

Tosin Adarabioyo had an impressive preseason and was tipped to feature under Guardiola. He spent January being linked with a transfer away due to stalled contract talks amid uncertainty about his future at the club. He's barely played, rarely even making the bench. Jason Denayer, meanwhile, is out for a third season on loan, after spells at Galatasaray, Celtic and now Sunderland.

The club has spent woefully at centre-back in the last couple of years, but still the gulf between EDS and first team has been too large for the graduates. It's a problem for many Premier League sides, but it's exemplified at City as they have one of the best academy teams in the country. They're winning games by big margins at Under-18 and EDS level, and still opportunities are very limited.

There are some that get very excited about how bright the future could be -- but there's no evidence so far to suggest any of those players that are shining at youth level will be able to break the cycle of being loaned out and sold as they become seniors.

How many of the current crop on the fringes of the first team will end up on the ever-growing list that includes of the likes of Vladimir Weiss, John Guidetti, Marcos Lopes or Jose Pozo?

David Mooney is ESPN FC's Manchester City blogger. Twitter: @DavidMooney