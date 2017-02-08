Manchester City gear up for late fight, put faith in their sparkling forward line

The FC crew evaluate Sergio Aguero's future at Man City as Gabriel Jesus continues his strong start.

By the time Manchester City step out at Bournemouth next Monday, they will know whether Chelsea's imperious form at the top of the Premier League has continued with a win at Burnley.

Despite starting the season with a 1-0 reverse at home to Swansea, which hardly boded well for the ensuing eight months, Burnley's home form has been exemplary, with their only blemishes being unlucky defeats to Arsenal and City. The test for Chelsea is, thus, probably greater than that provided by the home game with Arsenal last weekend, when Arsene Wenger's side produced scant resistance at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have only really been tested at Tottenham, Liverpool, and the Etihad, where they were extremely lucky to emerge unscathed from a City onslaught that threatened to bury them.

For City, things are clearly looking up, this despite the tabloid press attempting to sell Sergio Aguero on the club's behalf. With the scintillating arrival of Gabriel Jesus, the obvious good news around the Etihad is that they have captured a future world star, who will bamboozle plenty of defenders in the remaining months of this season. True to form, the tabloids have descended upon the story as an opportunity to spread unfounded rumours about Aguero's future instead.

Nonetheless, while the media froths about possible upheaval and the fans ruminate on yet more perceived maltreatment at the hands of the Premier League's referees -- last weekend saw Manchester United's Juan Mata receive a yellow card for a horrendous lunge at Leicester's Jamie Vardy, while Raheem Sterling was booked for supposed simulation when he was brought down in the area by Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski -- City are clearly gearing up for an attack on the game's prizes come the end of the season.

There are no rewards, after all, for being in top form during the autumn, a point seemingly lost on Wenger every year. It is very much about hitting the right sort of form as the winter turns to spring and those who have pretended begin to fall away. This is when Chelsea, serene and comfortable at the top for so long, will discover the extent of their renaissance under Antonio Conte. The canny manager must be surprised at how far he has taken a squad that by common consent was as much in need of overhaul as City's ageing group last summer.

The good news around the Etihad is that Manchester City have captured a 'future world star' in 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus.

That Chelsea sit nine points clear at the top is yet again a subject for Arsenal, Liverpool, City, Tottenham and big-spending Manchester United to sit and ruminate on long and hard. For City, losing out on the league title for the second year running would represent yet another missed opportunity. Leicester caught everyone cold last season and Chelsea are threatening to imitate that feat in 2016-17.

While City's excuses have been the stale end of an empire under Manuel Pellegrini and gradual learning process under Pep Guardiola, the truth remains that the titles of 2015-16 and 2016-17 were there for the taking. City's two title victories of 2011-12 and 2013-14 may have satisfied a two-generation lust for success, but that could and perhaps should have been three or four by now.

If City are to make it three in five years, a seismic shift will have to occur in this season's storyline. Stranger things have happened, of course, but -- as things stand at present -- it is an extremely long shot.

Mindful of the run-in to 2011-12, when arch title-winners Manchester United stood eight points clear with just six games to go, City will be happy to chase from behind and wait for Chelsea to slip up. The London side have hardly broken step since a heavy defeat at the Emirates in September. Conte's shift in formation after that game, which saw Chelsea move to three at the back and a more combative midfield set-up centred around the terrier-like N'Golo Kante, has served them immaculately in the months that have ensued.

City have also experimented with three at the back with varying degrees of success, but it is in the sparkling forward line that Guardiola will put his faith. In Gabriel Jesus, the coach has the catalyst for a determined run towards the finishing tape. The Brazil international's blistering start in a City shirt, with three terrific touches in the dying seconds of his substitute appearance against Tottenham followed by three goals against West Ham and Swansea, has lit the blue touch paper. If City can make good progress in the coming months, who knows what effect this will have on the Premier League's long-time leaders.

Simon is one of ESPN FC's Manchester City bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @bifana_bifana.