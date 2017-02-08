Guardiola must sort Claudio Bravo issues or target new City keeper

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaks about Sergio Aguero's future.

Pep Guardiola has found a short-term fix to Manchester City's goalkeeping problems but he is quickly heading for a major dilemma at the end of the season.

City are facing a situation in the summer where they are left with two keepers that are deemed not good enough while the former first choice is allowed to depart for nothing.

On paper, City have two of the finest keepers in the world. England No. 1 Joe Hart has been one of the best in the Premier League since becoming a regular first choice in 2007. But Guardiola didn't believe his ball-playing skills were up to scratch and Hart was allowed to leave for Italian side Torino on loan back in the summer. Claudio Bravo had already been drafted in as his replacement in a £17 million move from Barcelona but has struggled to get to grips with life in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old could hardly have arrived with a better record -- back-to-back La Liga and Copa del Rey doubles with Barca and captaining Chile to successive Copa America triumphs in 2015 and 2016. But despite a wealth of experience that has seen him earn 110 international caps, Bravo has found it tough in England ever since his debut when he dropped a simple cross to gift Zlatan Ibrahimovic a goal in City's 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sept. 10.

Reserve keeper Willy Caballero has stepped in to take the pressure off the under-fire Chilean and for the last two Premier League victories, he has been a big improvement. The Argentine has conceded just once in his four appearances since the New Year and has looked confident and assured despite coming into a defence that, at the time, had conceded more goals that any other in the Premier League's top eight.

But the 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to be offered a new deal. It is inconceivable that City will start the next campaign with him as their first choice.

Guardiola says Bravo has taken the decision to drop him well and believes he can handle being left out of the side. "I explained my feelings and he understood. He is strong enough," he said ahead of Sunday's 2-1 win over Swansea City.

It is unlikely he will be left out for a protracted length of time but he needs to make a big impression before the end of the season, with City almost certain to sign a new keeper in the summer.

Hart has conceded that his time at the Etihad is over and he will look for a new club with Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham United all linked with moves for him.

Caballero's contract runs out and while third-choice Angus Gunn is highly rated by the club, he is short of first-team experience and at 21, he is relatively young for a keeper.

That's why the next few months will be pivotal in shaping City's summer transfer plans as to whether they chase a new No. 1 or look for a back-up to Bravo.

City have a buy-back option on Argentine keeper Geronimo Rulli, who they bought last summer from Uruguayan club SD Maldonado before selling him on to Real Sociedad.

"If Manchester [City] want him, and Rulli wants to go, he will go," Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has said.

The 24-year-old has been in decent form for Sociedad this season and is only behind Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo and Barca's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for clean sheets while he is ninth in the list for most saves in La Liga.

Reports in Italy claim that City have also enquired about AC Milan's exciting 17-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma while Benfica's Ederson Moraes, 23, is another linked with a summer move to the Etihad.

Bravo has conceded 16 times from the last 24 shots he has faced on target, including all six attempts in the 4-0 defeat to Everton and 2-2 draw with Tottenham before he was dropped. If or when he gets a second chance, he needs to make a significant improvement if City aren't to target a new No. 1 in the summer.

Jonathan is ESPN FC's Manchester City correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @jonnysmiffy.