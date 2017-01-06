Manchester City fans nervous over Everton trip despite upturn in form

Sid Lowe discusses Pep Guardiola's situation at Manchester City.

In years gone by, a trip to Goodison Park would be one of the fixtures that Manchester City fans would dread. For one reason or another, their side just hasn't been any use for the vast majority of their visits to Merseyside -- be it to Liverpool or Everton -- and it would usually end in a miserable journey back down the M62.

Back before the Sheikh Mansour era at City, it was understandable they'd struggle at a place like Everton. The team, when managed by the likes of Kevin Keegan or Stuart Pearce, didn't have the star quality it has had in more recent times. Meanwhile, the Toffees have been a stable Premier League side.

David Moyes made Everton tough to beat, even if the football on show wasn't particularly attractive. Even after City had received investment and had undergone the revolution that saw them transformed from simply existing in the top flight to being a title challenger, they still struggled to take points from Goodison Park.

Aside from a 2-1 success there in 2009 -- when Everton had half an eye on the FA Cup final and City were an average midtable team under Mark Hughes -- there wasn't much joy to be had.

Roberto Mancini turned a team struggling to qualify for the Champions League and one that cracked under pressure into FA Cup and Premier League winners -- but he never cracked success at Goodison Park, with four games, four defeats, one goal and no decent performances.

It's probably little coincidence City's more recent success at Goodison Park has come since Moyes left. Ever since the messy transfer of Joleon Lescott between the two clubs in 2009, it felt like the Toffees' manager had a personal objective never to lose any points when City came to town.

As Roberto Martinez took charge and tried to turn Everton into a more open and expansive team, City began to get a foothold in their meetings.

In fact, for an opponent that City fans often fear meeting, the club's recent record is pretty good. They have lost just once in their last nine matches, and even then Manuel Pellegrini's team progressed in the League Cup semifinals in 2016 -- winning 3-1 at home after the 2-1 loss at Goodison.

Goodison Park has been an unhappy place to visit for Manchester City.

What will come as a comfort to the nervous travelling fans is that City's best results against Everton have all come when the side has hit a rich vein of form. That was exactly what happened as they closed in on the 2014 title, winning 3-2 to take advantage of Liverpool's midweek slip-up in their 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace.

It was the same when everything looked rosy for Pellegrini in the opening five matches of last season. The team put in a solid and battling display -- a style the fans would rarely see again that season -- and won 2-0, as many prematurely thought City would walk to the top flight title.

As City travel to Goodison this season, they have won five of their last six matches. Though, of course, it would be in Merseyside where the solitary defeat in that run came, following the 1-0 loss at Liverpool on New Year's Eve.

Yet there are still nerves, and not just down to City's history in this fixture. The defence, while it has been much more secure in recent weeks and has been answering the critics, is still under pressure given how easy City were to break through during October, November and December. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo remains under constant scrutiny.

Pep Guardiola's team were ruthlessly shut down by Everton in the reverse fixture, too. Had City scored the two penalties they were awarded it would have been a different story, but aside from that they laboured to get any decent efforts on goal.

With a midfield crisis, as Fernandinho remains suspended and Ilkay Gundogan injured, City will need to work to dominate the centre of the pitch. Pablo Zabaleta was a key figure there in the 5-0 FA Cup win at West Ham, but he could make way for a more orthodox midfielder in Fernando to partner Yaya Toure.

There's likely to be pressure on the team before kickoff, too. With Arsenal expected to win at troubled Swansea on Saturday, there's the strong possibility that City will be out of the top four before they begin against Everton a day later.

Talk is consistently whether or not the club is still in the title race but Guardiola will want to keep their recent run of good form going to make sure they're comfortably in the Champions League places first. Thoughts of catching Chelsea must be put on the back-burner for now.

David Mooney is ESPN FC's Manchester City blogger. Twitter: @DavidMooney