Manchester City and Pep Guardiola should take the FA Cup seriously

It is 36 years to the day that Manchester City's most notorious FA Cup third round match ended in complete and utter ignominy. As the club (now bigger and shinier than ever) prepare themselves for the trip to West Ham to kick off their participation in this season's tournament, they will do well to remember the pitfalls that lurk in this ancient knockout competition.

On Jan. 5 1980, under the tutelage of the great Malcolm Allison, City embarked on a trip across the Pennines to the West Yorkshire outpost of Halifax. The local side, mired at the foot of the old fourth division at the time, infamously outran a City side containing several internationals and a variety of expensive players on an absolute mud-heap of a pitch. It was a game that signalled Allison's second coming as boss would not be the success all had hoped it would be.

Pitches have improved since the first matches of the 1980s and, in City's case, so has just about everything else. One thing that has not changed is the number of pricey players on show, a mirror image of the inflated prices the club seemed happy to pay under megalomaniac chairman Peter Swales in the late-1970s and early-1980s.

City travel to London this time, to face West Ham, looking for their fifth win in the last six matches and -- if successful -- will begin to persuade fans and punters alike that there could still be life in the old dog yet. After an energetic start to the season, form and results fell away notably, but there have been stirrings of late that suggest City may well be starting to return to some sort of form.

West Ham, with a cup-fighting pedigree of their own to protect, will be looking to add to the trophies won in 1964, 1975 and 1980. City have landed the trophy five times, the most recent being the 2011 Yaya Toure-inspired victory over Stoke that began the subsequent gold rush.

In recent years, Manuel Pellegrini had fielded under-strength sides in the earlier rounds, a policy that infamously ended in the youth team playing at Chelsea last season with predictably disastrous results. The 5-1 defeat was City's worst result in the cup since 1960, adding another unwanted detail to the Chilean's difficult last season in charge. The season before, City succumbed in their own Etihad Stadium to then-second tier Middlesbrough and having reached the fifth round in 2014, City went out with a whimper to Wigan (1-2), again at home.

Pellegrini's predecessor, Roberto Mancini, certainly took the FA Cup more seriously during his three-and-a-half year stint in charge at the club, getting to Wembley in two of them and losing unluckily to Manchester United in a boisterous third round tie in the other.

The habit of playing weakened sides may be one that Pep Guardiola chooses to ignore. His record in Germany suggests that he is likely to take the FA Cup more seriously, as he landed two German cups in his spell in the Bundesliga.

But Guardiola will find that City's cup record against West Ham is curiously truncated. The clubs have only been paired together three times before this game and the first of those dates back only as far as 1998, when City were in the third tier of English football. In both the 1998 game and the following fixture in 2006, West Ham came out winners from games played in Manchester, while City's only victory stems from the most recent encounter (again in Manchester) in 2008.

Away games against Premier League opposition are becoming the norm for City in recent times. The trip south will be the club's fourth consecutive away fixture at a fellow Premier League club after last season's trips to Norwich, Aston Villa and Chelsea. In fact, the last recognisable smaller club that City faced in this competition was Scunthorpe in 2010, a 4-2 away victory in the fourth round under the early guidance of Mancini.

While many fans clamour for a tie against a so-called minnow to give a real flavour of the early rounds of the cup, City supporters should not be too disappointed. Adding the names of Shrewsbury, Oldham, Cardiff, Nottingham Forest, Coventry (three times) and Brentford to that of Halifax makes quite a list of dishonour in the club's history of shambolic FA Cup campaigns.

Curiously, at the same time that City were going out of the cup in a swamp at Halifax in 1980, West Ham were starting a cup run with a hard-fought draw at West Bromwich that would end in glory at Wembley with a win over Arsenal.

Both sides have good reason to remember the 1979-80 season with particular clarity. For one of the two, Friday's tie could kick-start another worthwhile adventure in the world's oldest cup competition.

