Guardiola meddling with Hart and Bravo causes difficulty at Man City

There was absolutely nothing wrong with Pep Guardiola's decision to question Manchester City's goalkeeping situation when he arrived at the club in the summer.

Once news of the Catalan's impending tenure at the Etihad had broken in February 2016, there were regular rumours that Joe Hart's position was far from secure.

Guardiola's teams had always benefited from a sweeper-keeper -- a goalkeeper who could act as an 11th outfield player when necessary, helping the team to outnumber the opposition and create overloads to build attacks.

Hart, for all his ability in stopping shots and commanding his area, was not that goalkeeper. It's easy to look back now, amid his replacement Claudio Bravo's poor form, and don the rose-tinted glasses about what the Englishman could do. He was capable of great saves and could often be relied upon under pressure, but his distribution regularly left fans very frustrated.

He'd often boot the ball out of play from a goal kick or hoof it long when there was even the slightest whiff of danger, which is something Guardiola didn't want.

Bravo is unquestionably better with the ball than Hart. Even in his short and much-ridiculed time at City, the Chilean has shown an ability to stay cool when closed down and find a teammate with a short pass, though it's not come without problems.

How many times does he knock it wide to a full-back or play it short to a centre-half, only for them to find they have no other option than to return it to the goalkeeper?

It's far too frequent right now. All it achieves is three or four short passes before the inevitable clearance, either from Bravo or one of his back four.

For every time City have been able to build an attack by drawing their opposition on to them in that manner, they've given the ball away 10 or 15 times by having to clear it to safety. They have, at least, stopped giving away goals by simply passing it straight to their opponents, but that's not much of a bonus.

Part of the issue for Guardiola and a big aspect of why he's scaled back the amount of possession he'd like the defence to have under pressure is that it's become immediately clear to him that the back four doesn't have the ability to cope with that style.

It leaves the Catalan with another problem -- he's brought in a goalkeeper and removed a fans' favourite for a style he now can't implement to the extent he'd like to. This, in turn, is highlighting all of Bravo's other flaws; his shot-stopping is questionable, his command of his box can be laughable and he inspires little to no confidence in the players in front of him.

Claudio Bravo has had a difficult start to life at Manchester City.

City were cruising despite being down to 10 men when the score was 2-0 against Burnley on Saturday. A couple of high balls into the box and several flapped attempts at punching from Bravo and the home side were on the back foot, especially after Ben Mee pulled a goal back in the second half. It finished 2-1, but City should have been home and hosed much more comfortably than they were in the end.

Hart isn't coming back, but that won't stop supporters pining for him. It's a mood that's exacerbated knowing that when the England international left his line to punch a cross, he generally got it to safety. He was good for an error of judgement in that area, of course, but there was much more confidence in him doing the job required -- while fans currently wince, waiting to see what Bravo will do next.

It's now difficult not to wonder if City have acted too quickly in trying to solve the goalkeeping problem -- if Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer, the rumoured targets ahead of Bravo, weren't available, then perhaps they should have re-assessed their bloody-minded approach to the position.

Getting a ball-playing goalkeeper wasn't a problem Guardiola had to solve in his first year, especially when the club doesn't have a ball-playing defence. In settling for the best option available in Bravo, have City put themselves in a worse position than if they'd settled with Hart's limitations for one more year?

Guardiola, whose reputation is at stake with the toughest challenge of his career at City, will live and die by his decisions. Perhaps it would have been wiser for him to suss out the Premier League and its physical nature, especially the rough and tumble goalkeepers face, before making one of the most important decisions about his style of play?

After all, he's already modified that style in response to the defenders he's got available. What the manager would give now for a personality like Hart's in between the sticks.

David Mooney is ESPN FC's Manchester City blogger. Twitter: @DavidMooney