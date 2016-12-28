Aguero silent for Man City in return against Liverpool

Chances were few and far between for Liverpool and Man City, as a lone Georginio Wijnaldum goal was the decider on the day.

Manchester City's Anfield record, as awful as it is long-lived, was upheld in a lethargic first half performance that handed the game to a more energetic and hungry home side. It is impossible to carry passengers in places like Anfield and so it proved again here. Improving markedly in the second period, City were still unable to get their front men in front of goal and lost out due to a complete inability to find a path through to Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

Positives

Guardiola's change of shape for the second half did the trick in stopping Liverpool in their confident and high energy tracks. Using the methods developed by legendary Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe, the centre-backs began to advance with Yaya Toure dropping deeper in between the diagonal advances of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. This brought Liverpool's quick passing efficiency to a grinding halt and gave some respite to an overworked Pablo Zabaleta.

Negatives

Conceding a goal on the very first attack of the match, as they had done in the previous match with Arsenal, obviously leaves a mountain to climb. When your side is also listless and second to all of the loose balls in midfield, it becomes a huge task. It was, however, a huge task that City seemed to be equal to in a rousing second half effort.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Guardiola emerged with a side that had little chance to form a serious link between creative midfield and a deeply subdued Sergio Aguero in the attack. Having seen his side survive a battering in the first half with a pair of ancient fullbacks taking a hammering, he at least had the wherewithal to change the approach in the second period, which served to turn the flow of the game around altogether.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Claudio Bravo, 6 -- The Chilean was beaten by Georginio Wijnaldum's towering header and produced more jittery moments, punching weakly and having difficulty finding a pass out to anyone, who was not already being closely marked. Difficult to criticise someone who has only had one shot to save, however.

DF Pablo Zabaleta, 6 -- Bamboozled by Adam Lallana for the first goal, after failing to get close enough to the Liverpool man. Stuck to his task well in difficult conditions and ended up having a royal battle with ex-teammate James Milner.

DF Nicolas Otamendi, 5 -- The opening minutes saw Sadio Mane pass him like he didn't exist, but he stuck with his fast moving opponent. Spoiled much of his possession with loose balls out from the back, though.

DF John Stones, 7 -- Impressive second half display, as he began to stroll out from defence and into midfield with the ball. Produced a great tackle to rob Mane and was alert to loose balls that fell in behind Otamendi.

DF Aleksandar Kolarov, 5 -- Again blotted his copybook by setting up the move for Liverpool's goal with an errant pass from the left wing. Tracked back just quickly enough to be the man not jumping to challenge Wijnaldum as he scored the only goal of the game.

MF Yaya Toure, 6 -- Lots of tight little circles in midfield, but looked a little like the man who has lost his bag on the concourse of Grand Central Station during the fast moving first half. Confused by the interchanging of positions by Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Sergio Aguero was uncharacteristically quiet against Liverpool, mustering only two weak shot attempts.

MF Fernandinho, 7 -- Struggled to get to grips with a thundering start from the Liverpool engine room of Emre Can and Wijnaldum, but gradually joined a ferocious battle for supremacy in the second half with his usual spirit and tenacity.

MF David Silva, 8 -- Passing awry to start with but gradually found his spaces and began to make City tick after the break. Lovely interchanges with Raheem Sterling down the right and late on, the left flank too. Could have scored with a deft shimmy and shot that went past the far post.

MF Raheem Sterling, 7 -- Mercilessly booed by the home fans, he was City's most effective striker as the way through to Aguero remained blocked.

MF Kevin De Bruyne, 6 -- Not the Belgian's day at all, with too many loose balls and little space to work in. Pepped up in the second half but still couldn't find his usual passing range.

MF Sergio Aguero, 4 -- Back after a four game sabbatical, but nothing to show for his afternoon's cantering. Two shots -- one in each half -- proved the sum total of his input, both were weak and carried no threat. Not a single touch of the ball in the opposition box all game.

Substitutes

MF Jesus Navas, NR -- Replaced Pablo Zabaleta after 85 minutes and had little time to get into a frenetic game that was already on its last legs.

FW Kelechi Iheanacho, NR -- Took Toure's place with a minute to go, but had no time to change the course of the game

