Aguero silent for Man City in return against Liverpool

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ogden: Guardiola must face Man City problems

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Aguero silent in return from suspension

Man City Player Ratings Simon Curtis
Read

Liverpool prove title credentials vs. Man City

The Match Mark Ogden
Read
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola nous restores Man City confidence

Premier League Tony Evans
Read

Manager Watch: Mourinho vs. Guardiola

Manager Watch Arindam Rej and Jonathan Smith
Read

After poor 2016, City set for memorable 2017

Manchester City David Mooney
Read

Cox: Contrasting ideals in Klopp vs. Pep

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

How Manchester City can end Anfield curse

Manchester City Jonathan Smith
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Man City still not over Liverpool hoodoo

Manchester City Simon Curtis
Read

Liverpool, City battle to become top challenger

Premier League W2W4 John Brewin
Read

Will Liverpool vs. Man City match the hype?

Premier League Nick Miller
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Franck Kessie: 5 things on Chelsea target

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Ogden: Aguero is Man City's Messi

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Nzonzi must weigh up Sevilla exit

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Milner would have fit nicely under Guardiola

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
 By Simon Curtis
Share
Tweet
   

Aguero silent for Man City in return against Liverpool

Chances were few and far between for Liverpool and Man City, as a lone Georginio Wijnaldum goal was the decider on the day.

Manchester City's Anfield record, as awful as it is long-lived, was upheld in a lethargic first half performance that handed the game to a more energetic and hungry home side. It is impossible to carry passengers in places like Anfield and so it proved again here. Improving markedly in the second period, City were still unable to get their front men in front of goal and lost out due to a complete inability to find a path through to Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal.

LiverpoolLiverpool
Manchester CityManchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Positives

Guardiola's change of shape for the second half did the trick in stopping Liverpool in their confident and high energy tracks. Using the methods developed by legendary Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe, the centre-backs began to advance with Yaya Toure dropping deeper in between the diagonal advances of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. This brought Liverpool's quick passing efficiency to a grinding halt and gave some respite to an overworked Pablo Zabaleta.

Negatives

Conceding a goal on the very first attack of the match, as they had done in the previous match with Arsenal, obviously leaves a mountain to climb. When your side is also listless and second to all of the loose balls in midfield, it becomes a huge task. It was, however, a huge task that City seemed to be equal to in a rousing second half effort.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- Guardiola emerged with a side that had little chance to form a serious link between creative midfield and a deeply subdued Sergio Aguero in the attack. Having seen his side survive a battering in the first half with a pair of ancient fullbacks taking a hammering, he at least had the wherewithal to change the approach in the second period, which served to turn the flow of the game around altogether.

Player ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Claudio Bravo, 6 -- The Chilean was beaten by Georginio Wijnaldum's towering header and produced more jittery moments, punching weakly and having difficulty finding a pass out to anyone, who was not already being closely marked. Difficult to criticise someone who has only had one shot to save, however.   

DF Pablo Zabaleta, 6 -- Bamboozled by Adam Lallana for the first goal, after failing to get close enough to the Liverpool man. Stuck to his task well in difficult conditions and ended up having a royal battle with ex-teammate James Milner.

DF Nicolas Otamendi, 5 -- The opening minutes saw Sadio Mane pass him like he didn't exist, but he stuck with his fast moving opponent. Spoiled much of his possession with loose balls out from the back, though.

DF John Stones, 7 -- Impressive second half display, as he began to stroll out from defence and into midfield with the ball. Produced a great tackle to rob Mane and was alert to loose balls that fell in behind Otamendi.  

DF Aleksandar Kolarov, 5 -- Again blotted his copybook by setting up the move for Liverpool's goal with an errant pass from the left wing. Tracked back just quickly enough to be the man not jumping to challenge Wijnaldum as he scored the only goal of the game.   

MF Yaya Toure, 6 -- Lots of tight little circles in midfield, but looked a little like the man who has lost his bag on the concourse of Grand Central Station during the fast moving first half. Confused by the interchanging of positions by Mane and Roberto Firmino.  

Sergio Aguero was uncharacteristically quiet against Liverpool, mustering only two weak shot attempts.

MF Fernandinho, 7 -- Struggled to get to grips with a thundering start from the Liverpool engine room of Emre Can and Wijnaldum, but gradually joined a ferocious battle for supremacy in the second half with his usual spirit and tenacity.

MF David Silva, 8 -- Passing awry to start with but gradually found his spaces and began to make City tick after the break. Lovely interchanges with Raheem Sterling down the right and late on, the left flank too. Could have scored with a deft shimmy and shot that went past the far post.

MF Raheem Sterling, 7 -- Mercilessly booed by the home fans, he was City's most effective striker as the way through to Aguero remained blocked.

MF Kevin De Bruyne, 6 -- Not the Belgian's day at all, with too many loose balls and little space to work in. Pepped up in the second half but still couldn't find his usual passing range.

MF Sergio Aguero, 4 -- Back after a four game sabbatical, but nothing to show for his afternoon's cantering. Two shots -- one in each half -- proved the sum total of his input, both were weak and carried no threat. Not a single touch of the ball in the opposition box all game.    

Substitutes

MF Jesus Navas, NR -- Replaced Pablo Zabaleta after 85 minutes and had little time to get into a frenetic game that was already on its last legs.

FW Kelechi Iheanacho, NR -- Took Toure's place with a minute to go, but had no time to change the course of the game

Simon is one of ESPN FC's Manchester City bloggers. Follow him on Twitter @bifana_bifana.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.