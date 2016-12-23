After an up-and-down year, are Man City poised for a memorable 2017?

The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

It's been a strange year for Manchester City. Having had a 2015 to forget, the fans were full of optimism and there was hope that 2016 would be far brighter -- but it would turn out to be a year that was tinged with success, while still managing to be disappointing.

Manuel Pellegrini's side began the year close to the top of the Premier League and in with a decent chance of winning it, even if they'd gone through an alarming patch of bad form in the run up to the Christmas period. There were deficiencies, sure, but they didn't look too difficult to overcome.

After more defeats to rivals, specifically the 3-1 and 2-1 home losses to Leicester and Tottenham respectively, City's title hopes were pretty much up in smoke. They were left floundering and, even if they had been able to go on a brilliant winning streak, they were too far adrift to make any real inroads on Claudio Ranieri's eventual champions.

Yet there was a trophy success during Pellegrini's final campaign at the club. His three-year stay was bookended by victories in the Capital One Cup, as he negotiated a victory on penalties in the final after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Wembley.

It will go down as one of the few on-the-pitch highlights of the calendar year, and one of the club's better performances of the Chilean's reign, too. By the end of Pellegrini's stewardship, City had become too easy to play against and his record against the teams that he was competing against was woeful -- one win against any of the top eight in 2015-16 (vs. seventh place Southampton) told that story.

That makes the solid performance in the League Cup final one of the better memories of the year. Many expected it to be a Liverpool win, since Jurgen Klopp had been steadily improving his side while Pellegrini seemed to have run out of fresh ideas with his.

But credit has to go to the Chilean. He fired his troops up and got them to play on that big occasion -- they were unlucky not to have won the game in normal time, and but for a late Philippe Coutinho equaliser they would have done so -- and they put in one of their better performances of the latter stages of his tenure.

Ahead of the match, there were criticisms of the manager's insistence that he'd stick with back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero over first-choice Joe Hart, but by full time the boss was vindicated. Three top class penalty saves in the shootout earned his side victory, so it was telling that, when Yaya Toure netted the winner, the team charged to celebrate with the goalkeeper and not the goalscorer.

Back then, nobody would have predicted that 2016 would be Caballero's year of redemption. After the arrival of new boss Pep Guardiola, Hart was replaced as City's No. 1 by Claudio Bravo, and a number of nervy displays left some seeing Caballero as a more reliable option.

Willy Caballero's heroics in the Capital One Cup provided the brightest moment for Manchester City in a disappointing 2016.

Even Toure went through a redemption -- after he'd been dropped by Guardiola for comments his agent Dmitri Seluk made and the representative's refusal to apologise, the Ivorian took matters into his own hands, said sorry and has become a linchpin of the team throughout December, while Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan were absent with suspension and injury respectively.

The highlight for 2016 perhaps comes off the pitch. While Samir Nasri's recent Twitter exploits have been hotly discussed, the announcement of the new manager in February was something City fans had been anticipating.

The season was trundling along under Pellegrini and many were beginning to lose interest, despite a cup final to come. However, his shock announcement that he'd be stepping down and the club's statement confirming Guardiola would be taking charge had many jumping for joy.

While some may have expected the Catalan to be a magic bullet for the club and immediately reinvigorate the team, the first few months of his reign have come with problems. City finished fourth -- level with a much-ridiculed Manchester United team, ahead only on goal difference -- in 2015-16 because they deserved to. Their squad didn't under-perform; they just had too many mistakes in the defence and were too lightweight in midfield to truly challenge the top.

Guardiola taking charge wasn't going to change that and his job of revitalising City into a title challenger couldn't have been done in a short time over the summer. Perhaps the opening 10 victories in 10 matches clouded the judgement, but the club has since levelled-off and the size of the manager's task is now apparent to see.

It means 2016 ends tinged with disappointment. City could have been doing better in the Premier League and could have been closer to leaders Chelsea going into the New Year, but their position isn't at all unhealthy. They're not out of the title race and the performances are beginning to show signs of an upturn after Guardiola's recent dip.

If 2015 was a year to forget, 2016 was a year of transition and change. That could mean that 2017 is one to remember.

David Mooney is ESPN FC's Manchester City blogger. Twitter: @DavidMooney